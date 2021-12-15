BOSTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced a new integration with Thumbtack. The integration expands upon the more than 23,000 recommended service providers already listed in HomeBinder to provide consumers with access to hundreds of thousands of home service professionals across every county in the United States.

HomeBinder simplifies home management with interactive to-do lists, maintenance records, home project planning tools and online storage of documents, appliance models, property details and photos. Before gifting HomeBinder to a client, home inspectors, mortgage lenders and Realtors can populate the ‘Home Service Provider’ tab with a personalized list of recommended home service professionals, strengthening their relationships with those referral partners while providing a valuable service to homeowners.

Thumbtack helps homeowners effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it and who to hire. Once a homeowner is ready to start a project, Thumbtack intelligently matches them to skilled local professionals with the right expertise, availability and pricing. Through this new integration, homeowners on HomeBinder can now instantly book top-rated professionals on Thumbtack from television mounters to house cleaners and local movers.

“Partnering with Thumbtack enhances HomeBinder’s ability to connect homeowners with local handymen, electricians painters and more — and each time homeowners are helped by their HomeBinder, they are reminded of the mortgage lender, real estate agent or authorized professional who gifted it to them,” said HomeBinder Chief Strategy Officer Pete Paglia. “Our ultimate goal is to help our clients increase repeat and referral business, and teaming up with Thumbtack is just one of the ways we are doing that.”

“From small fixes and routine maintenance to major improvements, Thumbtack helps millions of homeowners across the United States manage their home from top to bottom,” said Thumbtack Director of Partnerships David Steckel. “We’re excited to partner with HomeBinder to help homeowners more seamlessly connect with the right pro for all their home needs — without the hassle.”

The Thumbtack integration is available in the United States to all HomeBinder customers. To enable the integration, visit https://hubs.ly/Q010N_H80.

About HomeBinder:

HomeBinder is a home management platform that makes maintaining a home’s value easy while improving relationships between homeowners and the businesses that serve them. Unlike traditional leave-behinds like business cards and refrigerator magnets, HomeBinder maintains an ongoing digital connection with homeowners as they manage their data, documents and relationships over time. Founded in 2015, HomeBinder is a venture-backed Techstars Boston ‘19 company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://pages.homebinder.com/.

About Thumbtack:

Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it and who to hire. Bringing the $500 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain and improve their most valuable asset. Hundreds of thousands of local service professionals, from painters and plumbers to photographers and math tutors, use the Thumbtack platform to grow their business each year. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford and CapitalG, among others.

