BOSTON, Mass., March 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, home inspectors, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced the availability of its Adaptive Home Value™ tool. The tool paints a more accurate picture of a home’s value by taking into consideration property-specific details that other automated valuation models (AVMs) fail to consider, such as regular maintenance and upkeep, projects and renovations, and updates to the major systems and appliances of the home.

HomeBinder’s Adaptive Home Value tool is powerful enough to take in a breadth of home data logged in a homeowner’s binder, analyze that data and algorithmically calculate its immediate and long-term impact on overall home value. The web-based platform also features a user-friendly interface, ensuring homeowners can easily log maintenance, home improvement projects, appliance upgrades and other items that can affect their adaptive home value estimate.

In addition to tracking homeowners’ personalized adaptive home value within the HomeBinder dashboard, the platform automates monthly emails containing adaptive home value updates and maintenance recommendations for increasing home value. HomeBinder’s adaptive home value email updates are branded with the colors, logos and images of authorized professionals who have gifted the HomeBinder, keeping them top of mind with homeowners for years beyond close.

“Most homeowners are aware that home valuation goes beyond beds, baths and square footage, but are in the dark about the types of work that grows their home’s value and by how much,” said HomeBinder Chief Product Officer Guy Tassinari. “Our goal with Adaptive Home Value is to gamify equity building by showing homeowners the quantifiable impact maintenance and home improvement projects have on their home’s value.”

“Empowering homeowners with transparency into adaptive home value helps them be better stewards of their investment, and directs them back to their HomeBinder sponsor when they’re in the position to sell, refinance or buy another home,” continued Tassinari.

HomeBinder will be providing demos of Adaptive Home Value at exhibit booth 121 of ICE Mortgage Technology’s Experience 2022 conference, being held at the Wynn Las Vegas, March 14-16, 2022.

About HomeBinder:

HomeBinder is a home management platform that makes maintaining a home’s value easy and actionable while improving relationships between homeowners and the businesses that serve them. Unlike traditional leave-behinds like business cards and refrigerator magnets, HomeBinder maintains an ongoing digital connection with homeowners as they manage their home improvements, data, documents and relationships over time. Founded in 2015, HomeBinder is a venture-backed Techstars Boston ‘19 company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit https://pages.homebinder.com/.

