BRIELLE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Third generation real estate developer, Michael J. Kokes, president, proudly announces Homestake Capital LLC is now Kokes Properties, a full-service real estate firm. Rebranding as Kokes Properties showcases the company’s aspiration to become New Jersey’s premier, vertically integrated real estate firm and solidifies the Kokes name as one of the most trusted in the industry.



Since founding Homestake Capital in 2015, Mr. Kokes has successfully guided its evolution from a passive investment vehicle to a full-service real estate firm. “Assuming a more active role in development projects has become central to the firm’s growth strategy, and rebranding to Kokes Properties is a logical progression that will help our team achieve our business initiatives, and build upon the legacy established by my father and grandfather,” Kokes says.

Prior to founding his business, Mr. Kokes worked side-by-side with his father Jan, who led The Kokes Organization (TKO) for more than 35 years. Between 1964 and 2016, TKO developed more than 21,000 homes throughout New Jersey, and an extensive network of real estate industry connections and relationships that have continued to grow under Michael’s stewardship.

At Kokes Properties, Mr. Kokes will uphold the family legacy of developing and owning high-quality real estate assets, forging meaningful relationships in New Jersey communities and beyond, and remaining steadfast in its commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.

Mr. Kokes says, “We value every relationship, from trade partners and residents, to government officials. Our aim is to develop communal relationships that span decades to benefit our children and our children’s children.”

Kokes Properties continues developing Homestake Capital legacy assets, notably The Townhomes at Eden & Main, a 64-unit housing community, within walking distance of the vibrant and evolving downtown of Southington, Connecticut. Eden & Main welcomed its first homebuyers in November 2019. Mr. Kokes also enthusiastically embraced the town with major sponsorship of Southington’s 51st Apple Harvest Festival in October 2019, which delighted more than 100,000 area residents and visitors.



Kokes Properties is expanding its real estate projects and project opportunities for industry partners; from land developers and trade subcontractors to potential residents. Interested partners may reach out by email to Kokes Properties at: info@kokesproperties.com.

Kokes Properties turns untapped real estate project potential into thriving communities by prioritizing the impact and longevity of its developments, and by seeing projects through to completion. Michael J. Kokes is a third-generation real estate developer, meeting new market demands while honoring the principles and reputation established by his grandfather and father. Kokes Properties’ purpose and success is aligned with its customers, trade and business partners, staff and government officials. More information: https://www.kokesproperties.com/

