STILLWATER, Okla., May 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Russ Teubner, founder and CEO of HostBridge Technology®, has been recognized as an IBM Analytics Champion for 2017.



The IBM Champion program recognizes individuals who make extraordinary contributions in the technology community by advocating IBM solutions, sharing knowledge and expertise, and helping nurture and grow communities.

Teubner has championed the IBM z Systems mainframe and its enterprise-class transaction server systems, applications, and databases. He is a frequent presenter at conferences and regularly contributes articles with leading industry publications.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from IBM,” Teubner said, “and I am deeply appreciative when IBM customers turn to HostBridge for assistance leveraging z Systems to address today’s biggest market drivers – cloud architectures, mobile data access, and end-to-end analytics.”

For more than 30 years, Teubner has been discovering ways to integrate large-scale IBM systems with other existing and emerging technologies. He developed the first JavaScript-powered API/Web services solution for integrating CICS® applications and IBM® z Systems® data assets with cloud, mobile, Web, and other enterprise applications; the first Redis® solution for enabling customers to share DB2®, VSAM™, and other system-of-record data with applications on any platform, as well as other products for modernizing and extending z Systems at the lowest possible cost.

About HostBridge Technology:

HostBridge Technology provides high-performance, high-precision integration and optimization software for IBM® z Systems™ and CICS®. Using our patented products, customers integrate anything mainframe with anything distributed, optimize z Systems performance, reduce the cost of mainframe ownership, and improve information-driven business processes. Founded in 2000, HostBridge Technology has built a reputation for meeting the toughest challenges with the simplest, most flexible solutions and counts many of the largest companies in the world as loyal customers.

For information, visit http://www.HostBridge.com/.

HostBridge and the HostBridge logo are trademarks of HostBridge Technology. IBM, z Systems, z/OS, DB2, VSAM, CICS, and IMS are trademarks of IBM. Redis and the Redis logo are trademarks of Salvatore Sanfilippo. All other trademarks mentioned are property of their respective owners.

*PHOTO for media: Send2Press.com/wire/images/17-0509s2p-Russ-Teubner-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Russ Teubner, CEO, HostBridge Technology.

News Source: HostBridge Technology