SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Data from the HotDeals Consumer Savings Index indicates that code-level verification is reshaping how consumers interact with online coupons. Two weeks after launch, the verification system now covers more than 38,000 merchant pages and over 400,000 promo codes across 23 international markets.



Image caption: HotDeals.

The expansion signals a shift in consumer expectations: shoppers increasingly look for evidence that a code works before attempting to apply it at checkout, rather than relying on trial and error.

KEY FINDINGS

According to the HotDeals Consumer Savings Index:

Verification coverage : The system tracks 400,000+ promo codes across 38,000+ merchant pages in 23 markets. In the U.S. alone, 15,422 merchant pages and 217,129 codes are monitored.

: The system tracks 400,000+ promo codes across 38,000+ merchant pages in 23 markets. In the U.S. alone, 15,422 merchant pages and 217,129 codes are monitored. Consumer trust signals : Of all tracked codes in the U.S., approximately 35,000 currently meet the threshold to display verification badges, backed by nearly 3.7 million savings records collected from real transactions.

: Of all tracked codes in the U.S., approximately 35,000 currently meet the threshold to display verification badges, backed by nearly 3.7 million savings records collected from real transactions. Geographic variation : France (4,177 merchants, 32,403 codes) and Germany (4,694 merchants, 37,140 codes) represent the largest European coverage, with the U.K. (5,835 merchants, 43,628 codes) leading in merchant count outside the U.S.

: France (4,177 merchants, 32,403 codes) and Germany (4,694 merchants, 37,140 codes) represent the largest European coverage, with the U.K. (5,835 merchants, 43,628 codes) leading in merchant count outside the U.S. Global savings data: Across all 23 markets, the system has accumulated nearly 9 million savings records within two weeks, providing a growing dataset for code validation.

MARKET COVERAGE

Top five markets by verification coverage:

United States: 15,422 merchants, 217,129 codes

United Kingdom: 5,835 merchants, 43,628 codes

Germany: 4,694 merchants, 37,140 codes

France: 4,177 merchants, 32,403 codes

Australia: 1,393 merchants, 9,487 codes

Additional markets include Canada, Brazil, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Japan, and 10 others across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

HOW CODE VERIFICATION WORKS

The HotDeals Consumer Savings Index draws from two independent data streams:

Aggregated Transaction Outcomes — The system tracks which codes produce confirmed results at checkout, scoring each code based on recent activity frequency across the platform. Brand Expert Testing — Category-specific testers validate codes directly on merchant websites, confirming discount amounts, eligibility conditions, and active status.

Codes meeting both thresholds receive a verification indicator visible to shoppers before they attempt to use the code.

WHY IT MATTERS

A significant portion of promo codes listed across the web are expired, restricted, or no longer functional. This creates a negative experience for consumers who spend time testing codes that ultimately fail at checkout.

Code Verification addresses this trust gap by surfacing real transaction data alongside each listing, allowing consumers to make informed decisions about which codes to try.

“The pattern we observe is consistent across markets,” noted the HotDeals Research Team. “Consumers want evidence that a discount works, not just a promise. Verification changes the coupon experience from guesswork to informed selection.”

About HotDeals

HotDeals (https://www.hotdeals.com/) is a verified coupon platform where real users test promo codes so shoppers don’t have to. The HotDeals Consumer Savings Index tracks coupon effectiveness and consumer savings behavior across 23 countries.

Learn more: https://www.hotdeals.com/

News Source: HotDeals