SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New data from the HotDeals Research Team shows that during the 2026 Back-to-School season, U.S. shoppers continue to favor manually applied coupon codes over automatically applied, no-code deals. According to the HotDeals Consumer Savings Index, more than 2,000 active Back-to-School promotions were tracked across over 1,000 U.S. merchants this season, with code-based offers outnumbering no-code deals by a wide margin.



Image caption: HotDeals.

Back-to-School remains one of the year’s largest U.S. shopping windows, running from early summer through the start of the new academic year and covering categories such as school supplies, apparel, electronics, and dorm essentials. Within that window, the data shows a clear preference among both shoppers and retailers for code-based promotions over automatically applied ones.

Of the 2,056 Back-to-School promotions observed, 1,059 U.S. merchants carried at least one active offer. Coupon codes accounted for 1,157 of those promotions (56.3%), requiring shoppers to copy and apply a code at checkout, while 899 (43.7%) were no-code deals applied automatically to eligible purchases.

Code-based promotions also reached a wider merchant base than automatic deals: 716 of the 1,059 Back-to-School merchants (67.6%) offered at least one coupon code, compared with 450 merchants (42.5%) offering a no-code deal, meaning roughly two-thirds of participating retailers still lean on codes as their primary discount format heading into the new school year.

“Even as automatic, no-code deals become more common, Back-to-School shoppers are still taking the extra step of searching for and entering a coupon code before checkout,” the HotDeals Research Team observed. “That suggests code redemption remains a habitual part of how shoppers look for savings, rather than an inconvenience they try to avoid.”

As families finish shopping for school supplies, apparel, and electronics, the pattern points to a broader trend: value-conscious shoppers are still actively seeking out verified discounts rather than relying solely on automatic markdowns. The HotDeals Consumer Savings Index will continue tracking how coupon usage evolves heading into the fall and holiday shopping calendar.

About HotDeals

HotDeals ( https://www.hotdeals.com/ ) is a verified coupon platform where real users test promo codes before they are published. The HotDeals Research Team analyzes consumer savings trends across major shopping events and publishes periodic insights through the HotDeals Consumer Savings Index.

Learn more: https://www.hotdeals.com/

News Source: HotDeals