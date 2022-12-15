NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the leading provider of software solutions for system maintenance and data management, Tenorshare is good at data backup from disabled iPhones without iTunes. It is excited that Tenorshare announces its Christmas and New Year Sales to invite customers to participate in the Treasure Hunt Game to earn discounts.



Can I backup my iPhone if it’s disabled without iTunes?

“iPhone is disabled” appears when you have tried to enter the wrong passcode after many attempts. Subsequently, questions come, “Can I backup a disabled iPhone without iTunes and how to backup a disabled iPhone or backup a locked iPhone?” “Absolutely yes, we can backup disabled, unavailable, or locked iPhone without iTunes!” said Tenorshare Spokesman, “If it is inconvenient and troublesome to restore backup with iTunes and using iTunes to backup iPhone without passcode fails to work after many wrong attempts, what you really need is Tenorshare iCareFone.” Let’s learn how to backup a disabled iPhone or backup locked iPhone without iTunes.

How to Backup Disabled & Locked iPhone without iTunes?

It seems that iTunes is a savior to remove disabled iPhone passcode, but iTunes could not always recognize iPhones. As the reputable iTunes alternative, Tenorshare has won over users’ confidence with its advanced technology. Whether the phone is disabled, locked, or unavailable, Tenorshare iCareFone can backup iPhone without passcode.

If iTunes is unable to identify your device, simply follow the steps outlined below to backup a disabled iPhone:

First, install Tenorshare iCareFone on your computer and connect your disabled iPhone.

Next, choose “Backup & Restore” to check the files you want to backup.

Then, select the files you wish to restore and click the “Backup” button.

Once the backup process is finished, just click “Restore to device” or “Export to PC” to save your data.

About Tenorshare:

In addition to backup a disabled iPhone, Tenorshare can also assist to recover data from disabled iPhones, and unlock a disabled iPhone after backup. Based on these best-in-class software solutions for the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms, it is certain that Tenorshare is monitoring and modifying its software to meet its stated goal of “Better software, better life”.

