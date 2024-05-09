NEW YORK, N.Y., May 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Are you wondering, “How do I convert Apple Music to MP3?” Recently, Tenorshare has released a new version of iCareFone that lets you know how to change iTunes songs to MP3 format. Besides, it can also convert Apple Music to FLAC files. And the best part? iCareFone works on both Windows and Mac systems. So, let’s find out how to convert Apple Music to MP3 with this tool’s help!



Image caption: Tenorshare convert iTunes music to MP3.

Video：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zurxMXmveRo

Why Can I Not Convert Apple Music to MP3?

You can only listen to Apple Music songs on devices that have an Apple Music subscription. Moreover, Apple Music songs come with DRM, which is why you can’t convert Apple Music to MP3 for free. But with Tenorshare iCareFone, you’ve got a way around it.

Apple Music to MP3 Converter Free Online

Tenorshare iCareFone is the best Apple Music to MP3 converter for free to convert Apple Music to MP3 on iPhone and other iOS devices online.

But why it’s the best, you may ask? Here’s why:

Personalize Audio Settings – It gives you freedom to personalize your output settings, including how to convert apple music m4p to MP3. This means you can tailor converted MP3s to exactly how you want them, whether it’s adjusting bitrate or choosing specific audio settings.

Fast Conversion Process – It boasts exceptional conversion speed, especially when Apple Music m4p to MP3 converter is involved.

High Performance – It offers high efficiency and more stable performance compared to other converters out there, making it the best software to convert m4p to MP3 from Apple Music.

How to Convert Apple Music to MP3?

Here’s how to convert music from Apple Music to MP3 with help of Tenorshare iCareFone:

Step 1: Visit Tenorshare iCareFone, an Apple Music to MP3 converter online, and connect your phone to your computer. Click “Convert to MP3” on

Step 2: Log in to your Apple Music account and add playlists, artists, albums, etc., to task list.

Step 3: Select music you want to convert and click “Start Conversion.” (It converts to MP3 by default, but you can change it to FLAC in settings.)

Step 4: Once conversion is done, your music is saved on your computer.

How Can You Convert Apple Music to MP3 for Free?

We’ve already established above that Tenorshare iCareFone is the best app to convert Apple Music to MP3. But is it free to use? Well, the app offers to convert three songs for free but you must have an Apple Music subscription to use it.

About Tenorshare

If you’re looking for a way to make Apple Music convert to MP3, bad news is Apple doesn’t support it. However, Tenorshare has recently launched a new version of iCareFone with a cool feature to convert Apple Music to MP3 without any problems. As a leader in smartphone solutions, Tenorshare innovates to solve Apple and Android users’ problems.

