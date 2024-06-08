NEW YORK, N.Y., June 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Want to know how to downgrade iOS 18 beta to 17? WWDC is kicking off on June 10 and the first iOS 18 Beta is expected to be released soon after. It will feature new accessibility options, app updates, RCS support, and a more customizable Home screen. However, as with all Beta versions, iOS 18 might have bugs, making it necessary to downgrade it. “Most downgrade methods that are available in market result in data loss. But Tenorshare ReiBoot can downgrade iOS 18 beta to iOS 17 without losing data,” says a Tenorshare spokesperson. So, let’s find out how to revert back to iOS 17 with Tenorshare ReiBoot



Image caption: How to Downgrade from iOS 18 Beta to iOS 17 Without Losing Data.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j45IjXP563g

Can You Go Back to iOS 17 From 18 Beta?

Yes, it’s attainable to downgrade iOS 18 beta to 17 if iOS 17 version is still being signed. But this is only possible for a few days after iOS 18 Beta is released. However, downgrading will wipe your iDevice.

Another way to keep iOS 17 is to make a copy before update using Finder on a Mac or iTunes on a PC. But this will reinstall new iOS. If you’re a member of Apple Beta Software Program you can go back to iOS 17 without iTunes, but it also erases your iDevice. So, how to downgrade iOS 18 Beta to 17 without data loss?

How to Downgrade iOS 18 Beta to 17 Without Losing Data?

If you really want to find out how to go back to iOS 17 from 18 beta without losing data, ReiBoot iOS Repair Tool offers a way to do that. It’s a powerful tool that can both downgrade and upgrade iOS for latest iDevices without data loss. But that’s not the end of its abilities. It offers to:

Repair 150+ iOS issues including stuck on Apple logo and black screen.

Easily fix common iPhone and iTunes errors.

Enter/Exit Recovery Mode with one click.

Here’s how to downgrade iOS 18 to 17 with help of Tenorshare ReiBoot:

Step 1: Install and run ReiBoot on your computer and connect your iDevice with your PC. Choose “iOS Upgrade/Downgrade.”

Step 2: Select “Downgrade” option and hit “Downgrade” button.

Step 3: Allow firmware package to download. Then, let downgrading process to completed.

Is It Possible to Downgrade iOS 18 Beta to 17 Without Computer?

Yes, it’s possible to downgrade iOS 18 beta to 17 without computer, but it can be challenging as this method might not work for your iDevice. What you’ll need to do is search for “iOS 17 IPSW” firmware for your specific iPhone/iPad model on Google and download it. Then, remove your Beta iOS 18 profile and install iOS 17 IPSW firmware on your iDevice.

About Tenorshare

If you’re looking for a way to learn how to remove iOS 18 beta from iPhone/iPad without data loss, Tenorshare ReiBoot can do that. Renowned for solving iOS and Android issues with high success, Tenorshare is best choice for common device problems.

Learn more: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/reiboot.html

https://www.tenorshare.com/ios-18/how-to-downgrade-ios-18-to-17.html

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.