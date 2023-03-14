NEW YORK, N.Y., March 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iToolab Co Ltd (iToolab) is known for smartphone solutions, serving more than 10,00,000 users worldwide. iToolab WatsGo, as one of the best WhatsApp migration tools, has reached a new level: now you can transfer GBWhatsApp chats to WhatsApp! That’s exactly what the new version V8.0.0 does.



Image Caption: iToolab WatsGo.

“I believe that most WhatsApp users would like to use GBWhatsApp for its versatility. But the tragedy is that you’re banned and you don’t have a clue how to transfer all your old GBWhatsApp data to normal WhatsApp. iToolab WatsGo perfectly solves the problem in a few simple steps,” said Mia Garcia, CEO at iToolab.

KEY FEATURES OF ITOOLAB WATSGO V8.0.0:

Transfer Data from GBWhatsApp to WhatsApp on Android/iPhone

Don’t want to copy GBWhatsApp data to WhatsApp by yourself or fail to move GBWhatsApp data? iToolab WatsGo guarantees you a 100% transfer success rate and whether you are a beginner or not.

Restore GBWhatsApp Backup to GBWhatsApp without Manual Work

GBWhatsApp’s biggest drawback is that you can’t restore backups from Google Drive, and you have to copy and paste manually every time you switch to a new Android phone. Today, this is a new way for you to restore GBWhatsApp to new phone using a direct way. Only connect two devices, and click the start button to go.

Backup GBWhatsApp to Computer and Restore Historical Backup Anytime

If you want to spare more space on your Android phone, then iToolab WatsGo assists you to back up GBWhatsApp to your PC. All backups will be saved to the computer for you to restore if you need them.

View Backup in Details and Export Selected GBWhatsApp Data

After you’ve done the backup with iToolab WatsGo, all the messages, pictures, videos, documents, voice, etc. will be displayed for you to view. You can select single or multiple data to export to a computer. Even if you only want to restore the single data to GBWhatsApp / WhatsApp, there is no problem at all with this.

PRICE:

1-Month Plan: $16.95

1-Year Plan: $29.95

Lifetime Plan: $39.95

INFO: https://itoolab.com/buy/watsgo-for-windows/

Device Compatibility:

Windows: All systems running on Windows 11, 10, 8, 7.

Android: Android 5-13: Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, Google, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Lenovo, HTC, ASUS, ONEPLUS, Sony, Vivo, etc.

iOS: iOS 10-16: All iPhone models running on the selected iOS versions.

About iToolab:

iToolab is a Hong Kong-based leading iOS and Android solution provider that’s working with a vision to help smartphone users resolve various technical issues. Over the years, the company has helped millions of users fix iOS issues and regain access to their iPhones and iPads. As of now, iToolab is providing its services in more than 130 countries and has an extensive user base. The creative approach of the developers is the main reason for the high success rate of all iToolab products.

