iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced that National Mortgage Professional (NMP) has selected Laird Nossuli to its inaugural list of 2023 Industry Titans — a new award program honoring housing leaders who represent the mortgage industry with professionalism and pride.



Photo Caption: Laird Nossuli.

NMP recognized Nossuli for her work developing iEmergent’s market intelligence and forecasting technology, which helps lenders find untapped areas of mortgage opportunity in both existing and emerging markets. After taking over as CEO of iEmergent in 2014, Nossuli broke new ground with the development of Mortgage MarketSmart, the only solution specifically designed to help mortgage lenders locate, understand and meet the needs of racially and ethnically diverse markets.

A trusted voice in the mortgage technology landscape, Nossuli is also regularly invited to share her expertise on data intelligence, market forecasting and strategies for closing the racial and ethnic homeownership gap at industry conferences, webinars and affordable housing workgroups.

“I joined the mortgage industry because I was driven to help lenders better understand the barriers to homeownership that have disproportionately affected majority-minority and low-to-moderate income communities for decades,” said Nossuli. “As a 2023 Industry Titan, I hope to inspire even more mortgage professionals to overcome these barriers and create accessible paths to homeownership with data-driven, community-focused tools and strategies.”

The 2023 Industry Titans will be showcased in the January 2023 issue of National Mortgage Professional Magazine. The full list of honorees is also available online at https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/meet-nmp-2023-titans-industry.

About iEmergent

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com/.

