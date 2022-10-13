DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, will host a virtual workshop on Special Purpose Credit Programs (SPCPs) on Wednesday, November 9, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Through roundtable discussion and a hands-on practicum, “Tapping the Potential of SPCPs: A Hands-on Workshop for Mortgage Lenders” will give attendees the skills and confidence necessary to develop and launch successful SPCPs while earning points toward their Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).



Image Caption: “Tapping the Potential of SPCPs: A Hands-on Workshop for Mortgage Lenders.”

SPCPs are lending programs designed to give preferential lending terms to groups of people, like people of color and women, who would otherwise receive less favorable terms or altogether be excluded from access to credit.

Hosted by iEmergent, the November 9 event will feature input from a diverse array of subject-matter experts, including:

Mosi Gatling, Sales Manager, loanDepot

Jason Fraley, SVP & Community Lending Director, Huntington Bank

Evan Zuverink, CRA Officer, First Commonwealth Bank

Lindsay Cannaday, Vice President/Business Development Director, GreenState Credit Union

Gabe del Rio, President & CEO, Homeownership Council of America

Olivia Kelman, Partner, K&L Gates

Rob Chrane, Founder & CEO, Down Payment Resource

Laird Nossuli, CEO, iEmergent

Panelists will provide a comprehensive look into SPCPs — what they are, how lenders can deploy them to help close the racial homeownership gap and tactics for successful SPCP planning, implementation and measurement — using real examples from successful SPCP programs. The workshop will end with a Q&A session, giving attendees the opportunity to request personalized advice for building and optimizing their own SPCP initiatives.

“The government-sponsored enterprises have made addressing the longstanding racial homeownership gap a top priority, and SPCPs give lenders a unique opportunity to engage in the enterprises’ equitable housing initiatives,” said Nossuli. “By uncovering how to leverage SPCPs to expand credit opportunities among those impacted by discrimination, our virtual workshop will help lenders maintain purchase volume and level the playing field for underserved, would-be borrowers.”

To register for iEmergent’s virtual SPCP workshop on November 9 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET, visit: https://www.iemergent.com/spcp-workshop.

About iEmergent:

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com/.

Twitter: @iemergent #housingfinance #housingequity #housingeconomy #SPCP #mortgage

News Source: IEmergent