NEW YORK, N.Y., May 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PDNob launches the image translator designed to rapidly turn images into editable texts. In cases where people might want to use OCR function to extract text from a screenshot, a scanned PDF or others, the best way is to download the PDNob OCR scanner on PCs.

See what PDNob Image Translator covers:

What is the best OCR software out there? Of course, the PDNOb Image Translator!

The PDNob Image Translator uses the most sophisticated OCR technology to capture text. The process is done in such a way that is instantaneous and rapid, producing high-quality texts. With the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software, users can extract text from image or others in just a few seconds. It is used for easing heavy work processes, providing users with the most effective way to avoid losing or misfiling documents.

The free OCR software also affords users the opportunity to create their own keyboard shortcuts, allowing them to capture texts quickly and access other specific functions. Asides from the fact that users can extract texts from images, PDNob Image Translator also allows them to extract words from PDFs at a rapid rate.

“PDNob Image Translator is designed for you to OCR any area on your PC, be it an image, a PDF, or a webpage. It is free of charge and can satisfy your daily use,” said the company’s spokesperson.

Experience PDNob Image Translator now: https://www.pdnob.com/products/pdnob-image-translator.html

Availability and Compatibility:

Having discovered the best OCR software, is there any free OCR software?

For the most part, the PDNob Image Translator is not just the number one OCR software but a free OCR software that is available, easily accessible, and compatible with any Personal Computer. The software can be directly installed from the web and added as a built-in editing tool on Windows 7-10 and MacOS 12 and newer for optimum performance. Once installed, it can be used to analyze scanned page images and compare text characters, making them editable and replicable.

About PDNob:

PDNob comprises a team of 100 professional engineers who use their top-tier expertise in creating unique solutions to optimize work performance. It prides itself on creating products that are up the notch to help users increase productivity. The company is driven by its mission to leverage technological advancements to design unique user experiences for millions of people across the globe.

