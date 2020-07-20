LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iMobie, a cutting-edge IT company dedicated to providing solutions to all Apple users, releases AnyFix – iOS System Recovery to fix various system issues for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch/Apple TV. It also works great in solving issues like iTunes errors, Recovery mode issues, etc., and revives all Apple devices and iTunes back to normal.



“Since the iOS repair was added on our PhoneRescue, it helped 100,000+ users to fix system issues. However, users’ demand has dramatically increased and they hope more Apple issues can be settled in 1 place,” said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. “Regarding this, we’ve enhanced the repair feature and developed innovative functions to cover more Apple issues. Thus, AnyFix was born. We hope make it a comprehensive solution to help all people get out of any Apple and iTunes issues.”

Fix 300+ iOS/iPadOS/tvOS/iTunes Problems with AnyFix: https://www.imobie.com/anyfix/ios-system-recovery.htm

More Highlight Features:

Covers 130+ System Issues with Highest Success Rate

With a few clicks, issues like stuck on Apple logo, and other 130+ issues will be easily resolved. Built-in with the state-of-the-art ForceRepair technology, AnyFix unveils 3 innovative modes to fix almost all problems on iPhone/iPad/iPod touch, with the highest success rate.

Fix 200+ iTunes Errors Without Data Loss

AnyFix gives a one-click solution to fix 200+ iTunes errors like iTunes sync errors, connection issues, etc. SmartScan makes it possible to quickly locate where the problem is, then automatically fix the errors with no data loss.

Enter/Exit Recovery Mode in 1 Click

Unable to enter recovery mode after several failed attempts? AnyFix simplifies all processes and allows users to enter or exit recovery mode safely within a few seconds in 1-click. No skills required.

Upgrade/Downgrade iOS to Any Version

Users now can upgrade/downgrade to any iOS version as long as Apple is still signing it. Better yet, users can experience the iOS beta version without a developer account. Once there is an available version, AnyFix will notify users for the first time.

Compatibility and Price:

AnyFix is fully compatible with Windows and Mac, and available from $35.99. Choose AnyFix plan here: https://www.imobie.com/anyfix/buy-ios-system-recovery.htm

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com

News Source: iMobie Inc.