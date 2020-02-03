LAS VEGAS, Nev., Feb. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Computer Measurement Group (CMG) is thrilled to be hosting our 45th Annual IMPACT Digital Transformation Conference, February 9-12, 2020 at the Westin Las Vegas Hotel and Spa. Unlike many other tech conferences, CMG IMPACT is a boutique style, non-vendor run conference with sessions from some of the top industry-leading professions in the tech world.



These sessions range in variety from professional roles including Executives, Cloud & DevOps, Data Center, and Mainframe Experts, as well as much more from some of the top leading brands around the world!

During this three-day conference, attendees will participate in over 40 sessions and demos, 8+ keynote presentations, 11+ tech expo hours, and 3+ digital badging opportunities. With peer-to-peer networking opportunities, hands on workshops, and one-on-one sessions, attendees will gain real world knowledge.

“Whether your interests are in development, performance engineering, data center and capacity management, or technologies like AI and machine learning — we have an amazing set of speakers and topics for this year’s conference,” said Elisabeth Stahl, Distinguished Engineer, IBM, and the 2020 IMPACT Program Chair.

CMG IMPACT 2020 is thrilled to have speakers that include Ed Hunter, Engineering Lead at Netflix; Elena Seiple, VP of Information Security at MGM Resorts International; Abel Wang, Senior Cloud Developer Advocate, Microsoft; and Heather Wilde, CTO and Unicorn Whisperer at Las-Vegas based Roceteer. The majority of the conference presentations are by practitioners who are sharing their own experiences in the field which is an incredible education opportunity.

“The IMPACT conference is a more intimate conference where you see familiar faces and new faces that become familiar as the conference carries on,” said Michael Chadwell of his previous IMPACT experiences. “By the end of IMPACT, I had spoken to nearly everyone at some point – sharing ideas, swapping speaker notes, and taking away best practices and ideas back to my organization.”

The conference is supported by leading companies such as Broadcom, Moviri, DataKinetics, and BMC who will participate as exhibitors and lead their expertise to special session throughout IMPACT.

For more information on the 2020 IMPACT, along with special event pricing for Las Vegas residents, visit https://cmgimpact.com/resident-pricing/.

About Computer Measurement Group, Inc. (CMG):

The Computer Measurement Group Inc. (CMG) is an organization of IT professionals committed to digital transformation initiatives and best practice to drive ongoing change. Furthermore, CMG is an invaluable resource for IT professionals, helping them to keep on top of new and innovative technologies and trends. CMG’s mission is to educate and connect its membership. CMG’s highly targeted network includes executives and business leaders, data center professionals, cloud and dev-ops specialists, and data center specialists, representing the totality of the business IT infrastructure.

CMG information: https://www.cmg.org/

Event information: https://cmgimpact.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2J5pOKaKfg

Event Contact:

Amanda Hendley

856.401.1700 ext. 3

amanda@cmg.org

Media Contact:

Kevin Tydlaska-Dziedzic

BKN Creative

kevin@bkncreative.com

813-644-7443

News Source: Computer Measurement Group Inc