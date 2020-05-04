SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ComForCare Home Care North County San Diego, a leading provider of in-home care services, has partnered with OverSightMD Inc., the leader in employee & patient population oversight, to deliver daily employee and patient wellness screenings that can help to detect symptoms of COVID-19 and other communicable disease infections.



Through daily wellness checks and reporting, ComForCare increases staff and patient protection efforts beyond general CDC guidelines to help curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Our team is focused on mitigating the risks of potential exposures to the clients that entrust their health and well-being to us,” says Scott Samuels, President of ComForCare North County. “Through OverSightMD, our staffing coordinators now have new tools and protocols to ensure the safety our caregivers and the clients that are under our care.”

OverSightMD’s Connected Care enables caregivers and their clients to be monitored through a single dashboard that is updated with real-time data that is provided via any internet-enabled device. With real-time data and analytics at their fingertips, health care managers can make quick staffing changes that can proactively limit exposures whether an employee or patient has symptoms typically indicative of a COVID-19, or has been in contact with someone who subsequently displayed symptoms or tested positive.

“Many care organizations are still being reactive in their approach to responding to potential COVID-19 exposures, which places vulnerable patient populations into high-risk environments,” said Mark Godwin, CEO of OverSightMD. “Risk can be drastically reduced and possibly eliminated altogether through daily screenings and regular reporting by all employees.” By implementing OverSightMD Connected Care, ComForCare Home Care is proactively working to respond to this crisis with new solutions and protocols that place the highest value on employees and clients’ lives.”

ComForCare North County San Diego (https://ncsandiego.comforcare.com), founded in 2005 and headquartered in Vista, California, is a state-licensed home care agency and home health agency that serves seniors and disabled individuals of all ages. Its team of experienced, carefully selected and trained caregivers provide industry-leading in-home care to help clients live their best life possible.

OverSightMD (https://oversightmd.com/) formed in 2013 is the national leader in population oversight and patient-driven care management. The OverSightMD cloud platform empowers hospitals, post-acute providers, and in-home care companies to function as a proactive healthcare delivery system to reduce hospital readmissions and improve outcomes. OverSightMD’s continuous population management of employees and clients facilitates the seamless exchange of relevant health and wellness data that enables providers to deliver timely, effective care, and team management through real-time dashboards, analytics, and comprehensive tracking tools.

News Source: OverSightMD