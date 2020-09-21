LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OverSightMD is committed to ensuring schools across the country like Mulberry School in Los Gatos, California can safely reopen with its COVID-19 tracking and screening solution. OverSightMD has expanded its capabilities from serving front line healthcare workers to now supporting students, teachers, and staff at campuses of any size.

As states and local counties determine regulations for allowing schools to reopen, OverSightMD has a proven solution to manage COVID-19 risks on campuses. On Tuesday, September 8, Mulberry School in Los Gatos was the first school to reopen regular classes with OverSightMD COVID-19 reopening support.

During the summer OverSightMD refined its platform and services to meet the unique demands of students, teachers, and staff by working with a summer camp in New Jersey. On a daily basis school administrators have access to real-time information through OverSightMD’s collection and analysis of health symptoms, vital signs and COVID exposure risks from all students, teachers, and staff.

The OverSightMD answer to COVID-19 screening and tracking is a complete turnkey solution for schools and organizations wanting to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The solution includes:

HIPAA Compliant Software Platform

Mobile Friendly Interface

Data Monitoring by Nurses

COVID Testing & Tracking

Contract Tracing Documentation

Quarantine Compliance Tracking

The administrators for Mulberry School, a private school in Los Gatos, CA had been seeking a solution to complete the waiver requirements for Santa Clara county to reopen classes. “We are excited to support Mulberry school to reopen,” says Mark Godwin, CEO of OverSightMD. “Reopening schools is critical in order for the rest of society to reopen and return to a level of normalcy.”

OverSightMD is committed to leveraging our experience with monitoring front-line healthcare workers and our most vulnerable seniors with our COVID-19 tracking and screening solution. Parents, students and teachers can have peace of mind that our platform and team have the capabilities to safely reopen schools and reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure. According to recent CDC research, Coronavirus has spread in childcare facilities and then directly to family members they have close contact with. OverSightMD is focused on reducing the risks students, parents, and teachers are under by daily tracking and screening for symptoms, vitals, and exposure of all individuals in their community.

“Using OverSightMD’s COVID-19 tracking and screening platform gives us the confidence to reopen and protect our staff, students, and their families,” says Kara Riordan, Head of Mulberry School. “We received support from OverSightMD while processing our school waiver application and were able to deploy their solution immediately after approval with no delay.”

The OverSightMD mobile web application allows parents or employees to report symptoms, vital signs, and answer COVID-19 exposure questions easily into a HIPAA-compliant web-based platform from the privacy of their home. The platform maintains a live COVID dashboard and generates detailed reports for school administrators to quickly access information about any COVID exposure across their school community. School administrators can act on this real-time information to prevent potential COVID-19 exposure or spreading to other students, teachers, and staff by following their state issued COVID-19 guidelines and OverSightMD recommendations.

COVID-19 testing can be made available to participating schools and districts with test results integrated into each student’s or employee’s personal health record.

OverSightMD has years of experience providing its healthcare platform and oversight services to hospital systems and providers and is well-equipped to support schools during this pandemic. The OverSightMD platform is simple for parents to use and very effective at quickly highlighting risks for school administrators.

Schools and districts can learn more about the OverSightMD’s COVID-19 Tracking and Screening platform at: https://oversightmd.com/schools/

OverSightMD (https://oversightmd.com/) formed in 2013 is the national leader in population oversight and patient-driven care management. The OverSightMD cloud platform and monitoring technology empowers hospitals, post-acute providers, and in-home care companies to function as a proactive healthcare delivery system to reduce hospital readmissions and improve outcomes. OverSightMD’s continuous population management provides seamless exchange of relevant health and wellness data that enables providers to deliver timely, effective care, and team management through real-time dashboards, analytics, and comprehensive tracking tools.

Mulberry School (https://mulberry.org/) Founded in 1963 by members of the American Association of University Women, Mulberry School has grown from a single preschool class of 24 to a WASC and CAIS accredited school offering classes from preschool through middle school. The school’s mission is to inspire children to a life of learning and positive contribution to community. By weaving creativity and social learning into every day, Mulberry fosters intellectual and social success for a lifetime.

