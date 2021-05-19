LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 19. 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Media Alert: June 19 – 27 2021 — Compassion Prison Project (CPP) is very pleased to announce their Inaugural Run Across America For Trauma Awareness (#RAAFTA) fundraising event in partnership with Be The Good. The objective is to run a cumulative 3,000 miles, so only by joining together can we reach our goal. Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome to run, walk, stroll or roll in the great outdoors to support this wonderful cause.

CPP’s mission is to transform our nation’s prisons, currently places of repetitive traumatization and isolation, into centers for healing and education. Based on the Norwegian correctional model, CPP’s focus is on Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) awareness and trauma-responsive training.

Long after the fresh air endorphin glow wears off, participants can feel great about their efforts to support the most traumatized people in our society. All proceeds from the $10 registration fee and from monies raised by sponsoring friends and family goes directly toward supporting CPP’s mission.

Best known for its widely acclaimed short film “Step Inside the Circle,” CPP’s goal for 2021 is to establish ten pilot prison programs across the U.S. These programs will highlight the proven healing modalities and professionally designed trauma curriculum CPP has developed for use by both prison residents as well as staff.

CPP’s advocacy work includes the newly launched Compassion in Action podcast which welcomes acclaimed experts in the field of trauma research including Dr. Gabor Mate’, CDC ACE study Co-Founder Dr. Vincent Felitti and coming soon Dr. Bruce Perry and Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk.

If you would like more information about the #RAAFTA event, or to schedule an interview, please email media@compassionprisonproject.org.

Registration for the event: https://compassionprisonproject.org/raafta

Compassion Prison Project is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization. Founded in 2019, our mission is to transform prisons and communities through compassionate action. Learn more at: https://compassionprisonproject.org/

MEDIA CONTACT

Melonie McCoy, Media and Communications Director

Email: media@compassionprisonproject.org

News Source: Compassion Prison Project