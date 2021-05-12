JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today new capital industrial projects in (New Mexico, North Carolina, and Michigan). New identified projects in the industrial sector may consist of new construction, expansion, relocation or closing.

Industrial projects for week of May 8, 2021 include:

NEW MEXICO

Intel Corporation is expanding and planning to invest $3.5 billion for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies at their plant in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Construction is expected to start in late 2021, with completion slated for late 2022.

Identified Capital Equipment to be Purchased:

Air Emissions Control Equipment, Building Renovation, Compressed Air Systems, Control Systems and Instrumentation, Conveyors, Cranes and Hoists, Fire Protection Equipment, Heat Exchangers, HVAC Equipment, Lift Trucks, Lighting, Loading Dock Equipment, Manufacturing Equipment, Material Handling/Storage Equipment, Mechanical Construction, Networking/Security Equipment, Packaging Equipment

INTEL CORPORATION

www.intel.com

1600 Rio Rancho Drive South, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

NORTH CAROLINA

Doosan Bobcat North America is planning to invest $70 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in Statesville, North Carolina. Construction is expected to begin in July 2021. The expansion will meet the growing demand for all Doosan Bobcat products, including their Doosan Portable Power equipment and the growing line of Bobcat grounds maintenance and landscaping industry.

Identified Capital Equipment to be Purchased:

Air Emissions Control Equipment, Compressed Air Systems, Control Systems and Instrumentation, Conveyors, Cranes and Hoists, Fire Protection Equipment, Floor Coatings, Heat Exchangers, HVAC Equipment, Lift Trucks, Lighting, Loading Dock Equipment, Manufacturing Equipment, Material Handling/Storage Equipment, Mechanical Construction, Networking/Security Equipment, Packaging Equipment

DOOSAN BOBCAT NORTH AMERICA

www.bobcat.com

1293 Glenway Drive, Statesville, NC 28625

MICHIGAN

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. is considering expanding their production capacity and currently seeking 250,000 sf of manufacturing space in the area of Detroit, Michigan.

Identified Capital Equipment to be Purchased:

Air Emissions Control Equipment, Building Construction, Compressed Air Systems, Control Systems and Instrumentation, Conveyors, Cranes and Hoists, EPC, Fire Protection Equipment, Floor Coatings, Heat Exchangers, HVAC Equipment, Lift Trucks, Lighting, Loading Dock Equipment, Manufacturing Equipment, Material Handling/Storage Equipment, Mechanical Construction, Networking/Security Equipment, Packaging Equipment

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

www.mecinc.com

715 South Street, Mayville, WI 53050

Industrial Capital Project Activity – Week Ending 5/8/2021

North Carolina – 6

Florida – 4

Virginia – 3

Washington – 3

Wisconsin – 3

