JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the March 2024 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 174 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector as compared to 150 in February 2024.



Image Caption: March 2024 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 154 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 71 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 60 New Projects

Expansion – 46 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 74 New Projects

Plant Closings – 16 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Texas – 18

Indiana – 16

Michigan – 14

North Carolina – 12

California – 10

Ohio – 9

Arizona – 7

Illinois – 6

Ontario – 6

South Carolina – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of March, our research team identified 25 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Intel Corporation, who is investing $28 billion for the construction of a manufacturing and office campus in NEW ALBANY, OH. Completion is slated for late 2026.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

SOUTH CAROLINA:

EV battery mfr. is planning to invest $1.5 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in FLORENCE, SC. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

MICHIGAN:

Specialty glass and ceramic product mfr. is planning to invest $900 million for the construction of a solar component manufacturing facility in RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2028.

WASHINGTON:

Steel company is considering investing $860 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in WA. Watch Industrial SalesLeads for updates.

INDIANA:

Construction equipment mfr. is planning to invest $725 million for a 300,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LAFAYETTE, IN. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2027.

CALIFORNIA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $562 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 427,000 sf processing, laboratory, warehouse, and office facility at 1000 New Horizons Way in VACAVILLE, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Graphite product mfr. is planning to invest $435 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in NILES, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Startup battery mfr. is considering investing $400 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in NORTHERN CALIFORNIA. Watch Industrial SalesLeads for updates.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Pharmaceutical packaging and containment solutions provider is planning to invest $371 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in WILSON, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2024, with completion slated for 2027.

KANSAS:

Roofing products mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the construction of a 275,000 sf manufacturing facility in NEWTON, KS. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2024, with completion slated for 2027.

TEXAS:

Aerospace company is planning to invest $272 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 447,000 sf manufacturing facility at 15100 N. Beach St. in FORT WORTH, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

