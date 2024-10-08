GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research, a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community, announced the addition of AccountChek to the list of integrated verification providers available within the IR Verification Platform. This latest enhancement empowers lenders to optimize their verification processes using IR’s Verification Waterfall, offering a more cost-effective and efficient alternative to traditional verification of employment/income (VOE/I) methods.



“Instead of navigating multiple contracts and integrating disparate systems, our verification platform brings together connected verification providers into one streamlined process,” said Informative Research SVP Marketing Craig Leabig. “The addition of a consumer-permission payroll feature as a waterfall option fills an important gap. This enhancement ensures lenders have an even more robust solution to simplify VOE/I, reduce costs and accelerate closing times while maintaining compliance and accuracy.”

The IR Verification Platform enables lenders to create customizable waterfalls for automatically ordering VOE/I. Lenders can pre-configure the steps in their tailored verification waterfall by selecting from a list of connected verification partners. The system cycles through each verification provider in the lender’s pre-selected order until the consumer’s data is successfully located, ensuring accuracy while eliminating unnecessary costs. With this integration, lenders can now add AccountChek to their verification waterfall for VOE/I using consumer-permission access to an online payroll provider’s self-service website.

“This new enhancement strengthens our commitment to simplifying and automating the validation process,” Leabig added. “Leveraging direct source payroll data enhances both efficiency and cost-effectiveness and integrating it into our verification platform brings us closer to achieving ‘push a button – get a verification.”

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

