GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced that Chief Experience Officer Matt Orlando has been named a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard. The award recognizes C-suite professionals and business leaders whose vision and leadership are driving the housing industry forward across lending, servicing, investments and real estate.



Image caption: Informative Research Chief Experience Officer Matt Orlando.

As Chief Experience Officer, Orlando has redefined how technology and client strategy intersect to support lenders. By championing borrower-centric innovation and architecting scalable platforms, he has advanced operational efficiency and transformed both lender workflows and borrower experiences. His leadership has positioned Informative Research at the forefront of mortgage technology modernization.

Over the past year, Orlando has spearheaded initiatives that strengthened IR’s strategic role in the mortgage ecosystem. His efforts to expand and evolve the company’s Verification Platform, while fostering greater adoption of consumer-permissioned data tools, have helped lenders streamline processes, maintain compliance, and enhance borrower empowerment. Beyond product innovation, Orlando continues to champion a client-first culture that emphasizes collaboration, agility and responsiveness to industry needs.

“Matt’s leadership reflects the very essence of what it means to be a HousingWire Vanguard,” said Beth Fowler, President and EVP of Stewart Lender Services. “He combines strategic vision with an unwavering commitment to clients and the industry, ensuring that innovation is always practical, ethical and impactful.”

Orlando is also an active participant in the Housing Policy Council, where he contributes to shaping industry-wide discourse on responsible data use, verification technology and borrower empowerment. His forward-looking approach reflects not only operational expertise but also a deep commitment to advancing the mortgage ecosystem as a whole.

“The 2025 HousingWire Vanguards exemplify what it means to lead with vision and resilience,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire. “These leaders aren’t just driving growth within their organizations, they’re shaping the future of housing itself. Their achievements reflect the innovation, adaptability, and commitment required to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving market.”

