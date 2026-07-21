GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced the promotion of Ajay Trilokeshwaran to chief technology officer (CTO). In his new role, Trilokeshwaran will lead the company’s product and technology execution, overseeing platform development, application engineering, infrastructure and cloud strategy to support business growth.



Image caption: Ajay Trilokeshwaran of Informative Research.

Trilokeshwaran brings more than 20 years of enterprise technology experience to the role, with deep expertise in platform modernization, large-scale system integrations and DevOps strategy. Since joining Informative Research, he has been the driving force behind the company’s core verification infrastructure, building systems that help lenders meet investor guidelines and capture GSE incentive programs through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Trilokeshwaran’s work has turned what was once a set of separate capabilities into something greater than the sum of its parts. IR’s verification platform operates as a unified system where credit, income, employment and asset data flow together intelligently, giving lenders a single infrastructure they can build on. His contributions have helped lenders across the industry manage verification costs and develop consistent, reliable verification processes.

“Ajay has been instrumental in shaping what Informative Research is today,” said President Matt Orlando. “His technical vision, his ability to build and lead high-performing teams, and his deep understanding of what lenders need have made him the right person to take the reins as we continue to grow.”

Trilokeshwaran was recognized as a 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter for his leadership in advancing scalable technology in the mortgage industry. His work has also contributed to IR’s recognition on the HousingWire Tech100 list over multiple years.

“I’m motivated to build things that actually move the needle for the people using them,” said Trilokeshwaran. “Our team has and continues to pursue that goal, and there’s still more to do. I’m grateful for the trust and recognition, and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for Informative Research

404-549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: Informative Research