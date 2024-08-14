GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research, a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community, announced the launch of new alert types to enhance the portfolio monitoring service offered by Informative Research Data Solutions. These advanced alerts offer sophisticated monitoring capabilities, enrich lenders’ portfolio monitoring and borrower engagement strategies and solidify Informative Research as a data solutions leader in the mortgage industry.



Image caption: Informative Research.

“Fast and accurate information is power in today’s market, especially when it comes to borrower retention,” said Informative Research EVP Shannon Santos. “These new alert types are innovative, time sensitive and highly adaptable, offering significant value to our clients by empowering them to proactively engage with borrowers and recapture as much of their existing business as possible.”

One of the most significant additions is the PMI removal alert, which notifies the lender when their borrower’s equity position reaches the appropriate level to eliminate PMI and ultimately reduce the borrower’s monthly mortgage payment.

Other newly introduced alert types include:

Rate watch, which notifies when the rate changes by a specified threshold;

Early payoff warning;

Equity watch alerts for changes in a borrower’s equity position; and

MLS alerts for properties listed as active on the MLS.

The new alerts can be seamlessly integrated into existing systems for daily updates to loan officers, allowing for proactive outreach to existing borrowers. Informative Research’s advanced suppression logic ensures a seamless borrower experience by preventing duplicate alerts.

“In light of recent regulatory changes and market demands, Informative Research’s introduction of these new alert types represents a significant advancement in mortgage portfolio monitoring technology,” Santos added. “As a leader in data products, Informative Research continues to set the standard in the industry, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve and maintain a competitive edge.”

These enhancements are aligned with the four key pillars of Informative Research Data Solutions: Customer Acquisition, Risk and Retention, Upsell/Cross-sell and Custom Data Analytics. This strategic focus underscores Informative Research Data Solutions’ commitment to excellence and leadership in the data solution space. It ensures that lenders can effectively attract new customers, manage risk, retain existing clients and utilize data analytics for upselling and cross-selling opportunities, thereby driving growth and innovation.

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

