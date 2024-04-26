IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research, a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community, announced today that Ryan Kaufman, IT Manager – Integrations, has been selected by HousingWire magazine for its annual Rising Stars award.



Image caption: Ryan Kaufman of Informative Research.

Kaufman’s selection highlights his exceptional leadership and significant contributions to Informative Research. His instrumental role in driving transformative change, leading the adoption of new technology and developing proprietary integrations and solutions has propelled the company’s growth and enhanced operational efficiency.

“Ryan’s holistic approach to improvement, from technological advancements to mentoring initiatives, underscores his commitment to excellence and positions him as a standout nominee,” said Informative Research SVP of Information Technology Ajay Trilokeshwaran. “His ability to leverage technology and develop tailored solutions, as demonstrated by his successful integration projects and cost-saving initiatives, truly sets him apart as a Rising Star in the mortgage industry.”

In the past year, Kaufman led groundbreaking initiatives resulting in substantial cost savings and operational improvements for Informative Research and its clients. Notably, he implemented innovative programs that prevented unnecessary credit report orders for two of the top lenders in the country, resulting in significant cost savings and enhanced operational efficiency.

Kaufman’s leadership extends beyond technological innovations; he has mentored teams and spearheaded key projects that have significantly advanced Informative Research’s capabilities and offerings. His dedication to continuous improvement and collaboration embodies the values of Informative Research and inspires those around him to strive for excellence.

The Rising Stars award program celebrates individuals under 40 who exhibit remarkable professional momentum and drive growth and change in the housing industry. HousingWire’s selection committee chose this year’s Rising Stars based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, community outreach, client impact and personal success.

“The Rising Stars award is one of my favorite industry awards because it reinforces the bright future that exists in mortgage and real estate,” HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “In an industry that has experienced its share of challenges and successes, these young leaders bring a fresh perspective, innovative ideas and a relentless drive to shape the future of the industry, and I am continuously impressed by the level of talent that we see each year.”

For more information about HousingWire’s Rising Stars award program and the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/announcing-the-2024-class-of-rising-stars/.

About Informative Research:

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

News Source: Informative Research