GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research Data Solutions, a division of Informative Research and a leading provider of data-powered borrower intelligence and analytics tools for the financial services industry, announced today that its executive vice president, Shannon Santos, has been named a 2025 Mortgage Professional America (MPA) Elite Woman Award recipient. The award honors women redefining excellence in the mortgage and housing industries through leadership, innovation and impact.



Image caption: Shannon Santos of Informative Research.

With over 20 years of experience in financial services, Santos has built a career rooted in operational transformation, mentorship and advocacy for women in leadership. At Informative Research Data Solutions, she leads initiatives focused on data, predictive modeling and automation—streamlining mortgage operations, reducing costs and enhancing compliance for lenders nationwide.

“Shannon’s influence is strategic and deeply personal,” said Sean Buckner, president and CEO of Informative Research. “She drives high-impact innovation while creating pathways for others to rise. Her recognition as an MPA Elite Woman highlights her commitment to purposeful leadership, mentorship and equity.”

Among her standout contributions, Santos co-founded the Save Our Soles (S.O.S.) Shoe Voucher Program, which provides essential support to underserved children. She is also an active member of the Women Empowering Women (WEW) leadership network, which connects more than 100 C-suite female executives in mortgage banking. Through these platforms, she fosters advancement and visibility for women throughout the industry.

Santos attributes her success to both organizational support and her own determination to earn a seat at the decision-making table.

“Progress happens when we use our voices and build networks that uplift,” Santos said. “This award reflects the incredible women who have guided me and reminds me to keep paying it forward.”

The MPA Elite Woman Award honors individuals who lead with integrity, challenge the status quo and inspire meaningful change throughout the housing finance ecosystem. Santos exemplifies these values, demonstrating what it means to lead with purpose and leave a legacy of empowerment.

About Informative Research

Informative Research Data Solutions, a division of Stewart-owned Informative Research, delivers cutting-edge borrower intelligence and analytics solutions to financial services institutions. Its technology helps clients drive engagement, optimize marketing and improve customer retention in a competitive lending environment. To learn more, visit https://www.irdatasolutions.com/.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for Informative Research Data Solutions

(404) 549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: Informative Research