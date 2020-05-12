WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, the industry-leading omni-channel loan origination system (LOS) and digital mortgage fintech provider, announced that it received PROGRESS in Lending Association’s 2020 Innovation Award for its “truly game-changing solutions in the mortgage space.” The award was given for OpenClose’s newly combined end-to-end browser-based LOS, digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) solution, native product and pricing engine (PPE), businesses intelligence (BI) capabilities, and RESTful API suite.



Award winners were selected by a panel of mortgage technology experts that selected winners based on each innovation’s overall industry significance; the innovation’s originality; the positive change the innovation made possible; the intangible efficiencies gained as a result of the innovation; and the hard cost and time savings that the innovation enables industry participants to achieve.

“We’re ecstatic to be honored with this 2020 Innovation Award,” said JP Kelly, president at OpenClose. “As PROGRESS in Lending acknowledged, we were the first to successfully create a single-source, 100 percent browser-based LOS and POS solution. The genesis of this model stemmed from us observing lenders having to deal with too many disparate technologies and vendors in order to automate digital lending processes, which can be prone to compatibility problems and increase cost per loan.”

According to its website, PROGRESS in Lending states that while there are a lot of digital mortgage POS vendor offerings offering standalone solutions in the market, OpenClose was the ground-breaking vendor that decided to focus on developing the first truly consolidated digital mortgage POS and end-to-end multi-channel LOS solution offered by a single-source provider along with a native PPE, BI, and RESTful API suite.

“We are the only mortgage fintech provider proven to implement a comprehensive, purely browser-based LOS with omni-channel digital lending capability,” asserted Vince Furey, CRO at OpenClose. “As with any leader, our competitors are now copying our marketplace positioning, messaging and value proposition, but falling short. The entire team at OpenClose is appreciative of PROGRESS in Lending Association for recognizing our efforts with this award.”

A complete list of the 2020 Innovation Award winners can be found on PROGRESS in Lending’s website https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2020-innovations-award-winners-are/.

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, omni-channel loan origination system (LOS), POS digital mortgage and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent browser-based solutions for banks, credit unions, lenders and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up. The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement and more cost effective. OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence. For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.

