NEW YORK, N.Y. and SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ChatGPT Free, a new free-to-use website launched recently, allows users to leverage the capabilities of the revolutionary language model, ChatGPT-3.5 and -4, without logging in or downloading anything. The platform even offers several advantages over the regular ChatGPT experience.



Since launching late last year, ChatGPT has already had sweeping impacts across many industries and use cases. However, access to its most current iteration, ChatGPT-4, has been limited to paid subscribers and specialty circles. This prompted John Edwards, founder of ChatGPT Free, to democratize access to this game-changing AI chatbot. “ChatGPT-4 is better at creative task handling and problem-solving, and truly merits wider use and appreciation,” he stated.

ChatGPT Free opens the door for all to experiment with the full benefits of ChatGPT with zero cost and zero hassle. No registration, personal details, or payment are required – users can use ChatGPT Free to engage with ChatGPT-3.5 and -4 for as long as they like without any downloads, timeouts, or paywalls.

Edwards also declared that the platform not only offers the basic capabilities of ChatGPT, but a bunch of extra advanced features to benefit more users.

Firstly, ChatGPT Free has direct access to real-time web data and is able to pull the freshest, most accurate information to answer users’ queries, making it a better alternative to ChatGPT which is limited to its 2021 knowledge base.

ChatGPT Free also has the ability to analyze PDF documents and engage in natural discussions about the materials. In contrast, ChatGPT can’t deal with multimedia formats.

Adding to its rich feature set, ChatGPT Free empowers users to generate instant summaries of YouTube videos just by sharing the link, a major convenience for those looking to extract key points quickly.

Moreover, its ‘Web Insight Assistant’ gives users flexible control over processing web content. Users only need to provide the webpage link and command the tool to perform any bespoke task such as summarizing the web content.

With these distinguishing features, ChatGPT Free presents a more well-rounded, feature-rich alternative to ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Free can be used in over 30 countries and regions, including those where OpenAI’s access was previously restricted. The platform supports Spanish, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Turkish, Malay, Portuguese, and more, providing a more inclusive experience for global users.

“We’ve developed ChatGPT Free to make advanced AI available to individuals globally. With this barrier-free approach, we are inviting people worldwide to discover how ChatGPT can assist in tasks from answering questions to facilitating content creation, without any financial or registration barriers,” said Edwards.

ChatGPT has proven to be very helpful for users seeking information, assistants with homework and projects, along inspiration for creative works and personal growth. ChatGPT Free is now helping extend these benefits to more people around the world, at no cost, with an expanded set of powerful features poised to reshape user experiences with AI interaction.

Disclaimer: ChatGPT Free is not a service offering of OpenAI.

