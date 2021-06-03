SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten, June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The island of St. Maarten is world renowned for its beautiful beaches, festive nightlife and epicurean experiences galore. With today’s grand opening of The Morgan Resort & Spa, travelers now have another great reason to visit the destination, just in time for summer.

The newest five-star luxury boutique hotel in St. Maarten, The Morgan Resort & Spa is minutes away from famous Maho Beach, Sunset Beach Bar and the most photographed airport in the world, the Princess Juliana Airport, where guests can watch large and small aircraft glide into the runway at heights so low they can practically touch them. Guests will also appreciate the close proximity of The Morgan Resort & Spa to Maho Village, with exhilarating watersports, recreational activities, casino gaming, upscale shopping, dining and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to introduce St. Maarten’s newest luxury boutique hotel and welcome guests as they enjoy a summer vacation like no other,” said Stewart Weiner, COO of The Morgan Resort & Spa. “Watching the property come together over the past few years, I find myself more excited every day for the amazing experiences our guests will enjoy, whether they are visiting for business or pleasure.”

The 124 ultra-contemporary guestrooms and suites feature private exterior entrances and balconies or terraces, and are furnished with chic, modern furniture and nautically inspired accents and artwork. Guests will enjoy bright, airy rooms with pillow top bedding, luxury spa-style bathrooms with glass walk-in showers, intuitive technology including 55-inch flat-screen televisions, iHome docking stations and free Wi-Fi, and top-of-the-line amenities.

Other amenities guests will enjoy at The Morgan Resort & Spa include:

* The intimate Salt Restaurant + Bar, helmed by executive chef David Seeman and consultant chef, Afro Caribbean cuisine expert and renowned “Top Chef” competitor Ron Duprat. Guests will be treated to the finest French Caribbean cuisine in the world for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with bold flavors, healthy dishes and seafood fresh from the Caribbean waters. Expertly crafted cocktails and an impressive selection of rum flights complement the dining experience.

* A beach-style infinity-edge pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea, featuring a waterfall, slide, grotto cave, underwater music system and the Bar M Pool Bar, a swim-up bar with a blackjack table. Private poolside cabanas are conveniently located nearby.

* A Rooftop Observation Deck offering 360-degree unobstructed views of the jets landing at Princess Juliana Airport for unparalleled plane-spotting opportunities.

* Four distinctive indoor and outdoor wedding and event venues including an outdoor banquet tent with a gazebo on the Great Lawn, poolside at The Patio, and the Rooftop Observation Deck.

* A 24-hour state-of-the-art HITT (High Intensity Interval Training) fitness center.

* A full-service salon and spa featuring a hair and nail salon, wet and dry sauna and treatment rooms for massages and other services (scheduled to open Fall 2021).

* A variety of on-site activities and special events for guests of all ages, including water aerobics, morning yoga, volleyball, bocce, badminton, croquet, cooking classes, happy hour specials, wine and rum tastings, Sunday brunch, Caribbean BBQ nights, live bands and DJs, and more.

The Morgan Resort & Spa was designed by award-winning interior architectural design firm DiLeonardo. Simple, clean and modern materials and textures blend seamlessly into the island’s breathtaking scenery, with natural wood tones and sleek interiors featuring cool blues and whites. The lobby’s light, airy space features comfortable and casual flexible seating and large ceiling fans that contribute to a never-ending flow of air and warm ocean breezes.

The beach-style infinity-edge pool was designed by local architectural firm DAM Caribbean.

“It has been a challenging year for the tourism industry with the Covid-19 pandemic impacting all hotels worldwide,” said Ray Sidhom, Chairman, The Morgan Resort & Spa. “We are confident that travelers will return to St. Maarten and are thrilled to offer them a premium five-star accommodation and experience.”

Covid-19 safety protocols and procedures are enforced throughout The Morgan Resort & Spa, with high operational standards developed according to the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization and local guidelines. To ensure the continued health, safety and security of guests, team members and partners, the resort has implemented the “SAFESEAL – Clean Standard Seal Certification Program” devised by expert medical and occupational safety professionals and endorsed by the St. Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor and the Ministry of Tourism. More health and safety details can be found here: https://www.themorganresort.com/covid-19-health-and-safety.

Nightly rates start at $199 plus taxes and fees. For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.themorganresort.com/ or call 1-833-9-MORGAN.

