NEW YORK, N.Y., March 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Neurotech Reports, the publisher of the Neurotech Business Report and BioElectRx Business Report newsletters, announced that the Ninth Annual Bioelectronic Medicine Forum will take place on April 14, 2026. The one-day event will be held at the New York Academy of Medicine in Manhattan.



Photo caption: iota Biosciences CEO Michel Maharbiz will keynote the 2026 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum in New York City on April 14.

Michel Maharbiz, CEO of iota Biosciences, will keynote the conference. The innovative bioelectronic medicine firm spun off from UC Berkeley in 2017 and was acquired by Astellas, a global pharmaceutical company, in 2021 in a deal worth several hundred million dollars. Until 2021, Michel was a full professor and is now an adjunct professor with the department of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. Prof. Maharbiz received his B.S. from Cornell University and his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley under nanotechnologist Prof. Roger T. Howe and synthetic biologist Jay D. Keasling.

European firms Coherence Neuro and Graphenicalab will present at the meeting, as will U.S. startup firm Spiro Medical. Venture capital professionals Jeff Chu from Features Capital, Allan Gobbs from ATEM Capital, and Jeffrey Scott Cohen from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co will participate in panels devoted to investment in bioelectronic medicine.

There will also be several informative panel discussions on key topics such as novel diagnostics, emerging technologies, and reimbursement. Neurotech Reports editors James Cavuoto, Jeremy Koff, Victor Pikov, and JoJo Platt will moderate sessions at the event.

Also at the event, Jennifer French, executive director of Neurotech Network, will sit down for a fireside chat with Neurotech Reports editor James Cavuoto for a discussion on the history of the bioelectronic medicine industry.

Cirtec Medical is the Platinum Sponsor of the conference. MST is the Gold Sponsor. Osypka is the Silver Sponsor.

“Bioelectronic medicine merges some of the best attributes of biopharma and neurotech approaches to treating systemic disorders,” said James Cavuoto, editor and publisher at Neurotech Reports. “This ninth-annual conference will be a key meeting place for entrepreneurs and executives helping to build this industry.”

For more information on the 2026 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum, contact Neurotech Reports at 415 546 1259 or visit this link: http://neurotechreports.com/pages/bioelectronic-medicine-forum.html.

