SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Neurotech Reports, the longest-serving publishing and market intelligence firm covering the neuromodulation industry, announced the launch of its first European management and investment conference. The two-day event, called Neurotech Leaders Forum at imec, will take place on June 3-4, 2025 on the campus of imec in Leuven, Belgium. Imec, a world-leading research and innovation center in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, is deeply committed to advancing health innovations through the power of semiconductor technologies, making it the ideal host for the conference.



Tim Denison, Ph.D. FREng, co-founder of Amber Therapeutics, will keynote the conference. Denison also holds a joint appointment in engineering science and clinical neurosciences at Oxford University, where he explores the fundamentals of physiologic closed-loop systems. Prior to that, he was a technical fellow at Medtronic plc and vice president of research & core technology for the Restorative Therapies Group, where he helped oversee the design of next generation neural interface and algorithm technologies for the treatment of chronic neurological disease.

At the conference, Neurotech Reports editor James Cavuoto will offer an update on the state of the European neuromodulation industry. Neurotech Reports editors JoJo Platt, Jeremy Koff, and Victor Pikov will moderate sessions devoted to peripheral nerve stimulation, bioelectronic medicine applications, venture capital investment, and regulatory and reimbursement issues affecting neurotech startups and emerging firms. Imec executives Peter Peumans, Paru Deshpande, and Barun Dutta (who conceived of, and led the Neuropixels program at imec since its inception) will also offer updates on technology advances at the European research and innovation center.

Executives from several emerging neurotechnology startups, including Italian firm WISE srl and German firm Precisis, will also present at the conference during multiple entrepreneur panels. In addition to imec, sponsors of the conference include Cirtec Medical, MST, Valtronic, and Osypka.

Neurotech Reports will also produce the 8th Annual Bioelectronic Medicine Forum on April 10, 2025 in New York City, and the 25th Annual Neurotech Leaders Forum San Francisco, on November 5-6, 2025.

For more information, contact Neurotech Reports at 415 546 1259 or visit: https://neurotechreports.com/pages/leadersforum-europe.html.

