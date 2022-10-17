POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iRxReminder, a medication monitoring platform service, recently teamed up with CAREier, the revolutionary medical device communication company, to ensure its patients remain safe and independent.



“We’re thrilled that iRxReminder chose to partner with us to ensure they meet their mission to empower patients to greater stability and increase health agency revenue,” Ryan Bass, CEO, CAREier says.

Anthony Sterns, founder, iRxReminder, first met Bass through the NewChip Accelerator Program which connects new and experienced investors to business and real estate investment opportunities around the nation.

“When our group shared what each of us was doing, I knew immediately that we needed CAREier’s device information tracking and notification services to ensure we always had a way to manage devices should they ever need to be exchanged or recalled,” Sterns says. “CAREier backs us up and gives us the ability to interact directly with customers and to act quickly as needed.”

For example, if there’s a manufacturer’s component defect such as a motor fail in a specific lot of medical devices, CAREier is responsible for quick communication to those customers. It will also resolve the situation through a seamless medical device exchange.

“CAREier’s software is exactly what we – and our customers need – for peace of mind when it comes to a fully functioning product to support their medications,” Sterns adds.

About CAREier:

CAREier is revolutionizing medical device communications to finally include the patient. Its mission is to create a complete communication ecosystem between regulators, medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, physicians and patients to transmit urgent messages in near real-time with confirmed receipt and acknowledgement. It provides a framework for seamless communication across the entire medical device spectrum for an automated, immediate, and secure delivery of patient electronic device information, device recalls, standards of care reminders and more.

For more information: https://careier.com/

About iRxReminder, LLC:

iRxReminder is a Cleveland, Ohio-based medication monitoring platform service provider focused on moving mental health patients from crisis to control by monitoring medication taking to achieve and sustain independence. It’s completely patient-centered and addresses accountable care and population-health-management goals, so patients can achieve high medication adherence. iRxReminder provides effortless monitoring of medication taking and triggers interventions by staff, as needed, to improve healthcare outcomes.

Additionally, the data from monitoring and intervention activities allows agencies to complete more reimbursable activities to help increase their revenue up to 70 percent.

iRxReminder works with Harvard University, The University of Michigan Cancer Center, George Mason University, Case Western Reserve University, Kent State University, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Summa Health System. The company plans to evolve with FDA clearance of the iLidRx, its Internet of Things pill dispenser that verifies medication dispensing as a 510(k) Class II medical device.

The iRxCapture app, available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

For more information: https://www.irxreminder.com/

