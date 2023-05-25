MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., May 25, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The 17-year old musical artist Isaias Aguilar from Minnesota, known as Iseny, has a clear vision for the future of his love for music as he chases his dream to build his record label Icy Musicc Entertainment.



Image Caption: Musical artist Isaias Aguilar, aka Iseny..

He sets goals for himself as he says his big wish is to make it one day to the Billboards. He explains that being a leader and creative is a hard working process as he is still attending school; but he is someone with a lot of ideas and creativity to produce, create more songs as we go in deeper to this year 2023 to the next 2024! His fans can’t wait to hear his new creations.

Iseny is a very big inspiration for youth to go ahead and chase their dreams and to not be afraid to achieve them! He started his musical journey young at the age of 13 when he became part of the Best Buy Teen Tech Centers and got presented to a recording studio that he loved to go to everyday.

He’s really passionate about Urban Latin Music; he loves listening to Reggaeton genre!

Of Salvadoran descent he’ll be very dedicated to Salvadoran fans! Listen to his latest single “Somebody Better” with Yancy available in all streaming platforms.

Follow his Instagram @isenyyy ( https://www.instagram.com/isenyyy/ ) to stay up to date with his music.

Music label website: https://www.icymusicc.com/

