NEW YORK, N.Y., April. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iToolab, a leading software company announces iToolab RecoverGo has again encountered major updates and the software has now become a full-scale tool to recover different types of deleted files from an Android device. Apart from the conventional file types, the new iToolab RecoverGo V6.0.0 now supports WhatsApp data recovery as well. It means users will now be able to recover deleted WhatsApp data and deleted WhatsApp Business data on their Android devices and avoid losing important conversations from WhatsApp.

To believe Jack Ma, CEO at iToolab, it was extremely necessary to incorporate the WhatsApp data recovery feature into their recovery solution for Android. Jack says, “Many users end up losing their WhatsApp data while switching to a different smartphone or due to external factors like malware attacks. Our engineers wanted to devise a recovery solution that allowed users to recover all types of data, including WhatsApp messages, calls, media, etc. And, that’s why we have released the new RecoverGo V 6.0.0 that will now allow users to recover deleted WhatsApp data on Android without any hassle.”

What’s NEW

1. Recover deleted WhatsApp data

RecoverGo will now support WhatsApp data recovery. So, if users have a regular WhatsApp account and they have accidentally lost their data, RecoverGo will give them the liberty to retrieve it completely and avoid any data loss. RecoverGo supports WhatsApp chats, call logs, media files, etc. It means even if you have lost your entire WhatsApp data, you’ll be able to get it back easily.

2. Recover deleted WhatsApp Business data

In addition to the conventional WhatsApp accounts, RecoverGo also provides data recovery support for WhatsApp Business accounts as well. Any user running a Business WhatsApp account will be able to retrieve his lost files using RecoverGo and restore them back on the device within seconds.

Here’s a list of all the file formats users will be able to recover under the WhatsApp (Business) data recovery feature:

WhatsApp Chats

Call Logs

Documents such as PDF files, Word files, PPTs, etc.

Pictures and Videos

Audio Messages

MAJOR FEATURE OF ITOOLAB RECOVERGO (ANDROID)

Recover Lost Data from Android Device

For anyone who doesn’t know, RecoverGo is a full-scale data recovery solution that’s specifically tailored to aid Android users to recover deleted data on their Android devices. One can use RecoverGo to restore a wide variety of deleted files:

Pictures, videos, call logs, contacts, messages, audios, documents, compressed, installation, E-book and even WhatsApp (Business) data.

As compared to other available options, the success rate of RecoverGo is relatively higher and its user-friendly interface also makes it easier to restore data, even for non-tech savvy individuals.

With RecoverGo, users can restore data in different situations. Whether they have lost data due to accidental deletion or an unexpected malware attack, RecoverGo will allow them to get back all the lost files within a few minutes. RecoverGo even works on a damaged device – so, even if your device has encountered physical damage and become unresponsive, RecoverGo will still fetch out all the data and prevent any major data loss.

Price and Availability:

In terms of pricing, RecoverGo is a relatively affordable data recovery solution than other available options. Users can grab the latest version of RecoverGo for as low as $39.95 per month. Considering an extensive list of features, the tool is completely worth its price.

Package and Price

1 Year Plan – $39.95 per month

1 Month Plan – $39.95 per month

Lifetime Plan – $49.95 (One-Time)

Check here to see more details: https://itoolab.com/buy/recovergo-android-for-windows/

About iToolab:

iToolab is a software development company with a team of experienced developers who are constantly building mobile solutions to help users tackle different types of technical issues in their day-to-day life. The firm has already developed dozens of mobile solutions for both Android and iOS and has acquired more than 55,000 customers from across the globe. Some of the popular software built by iToolab include RecoverGo, FixGo, UnlockGo, and AnyGo.

All these tools are devised to resolve a specific purpose. For instance, RecoverGo is a data recovery tool that allows users to retrieve their lost data from their smartphones. On the other hand, AnyGo is a tool for changing locations that gives users the liberty to change GPS location with one click. After serving the tech industry for a decade, iToolab is still working with the same vision to give users innovative software solutions that they can use to resolve different technical errors on their own.

For more details, please visit: https://itoolab.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/iToolab/videos

