NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iToolab Co Ltd – one of the most reliable software development companies – comes up with a new version of RecoverGo (WhatsApp) V6.0.0 to allow Android & iPhone users to recover lost WhatsApp data from Google Drive. RecoverGo (WhatsApp) makes it easy to restore accidentally deleted WhatsApp files and messages. Along with the recovery of deleted files and messages, it also allows you to export your WhatsApp chat to a PC in various formats like PDF, HTML, XML, etc.



Accidentally losing necessary WhatsApp conversations and media files can be maddening. That’s why iToolab brings you exclusive software that is specially designed to support the hassle-free recovery of all your WhatsApp chats, photos, status, video, etc.

iToolab’s CEO Mia Garcia says, “We have already released several tools to recover conventional data types from various storage devices. But our team was keen on designing a tool that specifically supported WhatsApp data recovery. That’s why, after months of continuous development, testing, and redesigning, we are here with RecoverGo (WhatsApp) – a revolutionary tool that’ll help users recover their deleted WhatsApp data in no time.”

WHAT’S NEW IN RECOVERGO (WHATSAPP) V6.0.0?

With the upgradation, iToolab has launched a new version of RecoverGo (WhatsApp) to support the recovery of WhatsApp backup from Google Drive.

RecoverGo (WhatsApp) V6.0.0 solves all the drawbacks of recovering from Google Drive backups. For example, automatic recovery from Google Drive requires reinstalling WhatsApp, and overwriting the recovered data with previously stored data, making it unreadable.

To top it all, RecoverGo (WhatsApp) saves a lot of time by supporting the flexible recovery of your lost WhatsApp data. That means it allows you to select the required WhatsApp data that you want to restore from google drive backup.

ADVANTAGES OF RECOVERGO (WHATSAPP) V.6.0.0:

No reinstallation of WhatsApp is required

Direct recovery of WhatsApp data from Google Drive requires the reinstallation of WhatsApp. However, RecoverGo allows you to recover your deleted data without the need to reinstall WhatsApp. You can directly recover the required messages and media files from google drive backup safely.

Enable to see encrypted WhatsApp backup on Google Drive

Unlike Google Drive, RecoverGo (WhatsApp) also enables you to view encrypted backup of WhatsApp messages and media files on Google drive. It helps you to recover the required data selectively.

No overwriting of previous backups

Direct restoration of deleted WhatsApp data from Google drive overwrites the data on the previous backup, making it unreadable. Hence, it sometimes makes the files useless. On the other hand, restoring WhatsApp data from google drive backup through RecoverGo (WhatsApp) involves the safe recovery of the required data without overwriting and corrupting the files.

Ability to backup and preview each WhatsApp backup

RecoverGo (WhatsApp) enables you to check the preview of the selected file if you forget the details of the data you want to recover. You can easily view all files, images, and messages, including WhatsApp profile pictures. It helps you save a lot of time while recovering lost data.

The updated version of RecoverGo (WhatsApp) now supports the recovery of WhatsApp data from the end-to-end decryption backup (64-digit encryption key).

Supported File Types:

iToolab’s RecoverGo (WhatsApp) supports the recovery of various files and formats making it easy for you to access all your required WhatsApp data. Here’s a complete list of different files and formats supported by RecoverGo – WhatsApp Data Recovery:

1. Chats and Messages (Single & Group)

2. Starred Messages

3. Contacts & Call logs

4. Stickers

5. Images

6. Status —Only supported by iToolab RecoverGo (WhatsApp)

7. Audio files & Voice Notes

8. Videos

9. Various Document formats like PDF, Docs., PPT, etc.

10. Links

11. WA Business Quick Replies – Only supported by iToolab RecoverGo (WhatsApp)

Price and Availability:

Monthly Plan: $35.95

Yearly Plan: $39.95

Lifetime Plan: $49.95

You can visit the following link to get the latest premium version of iToolab RecoverGo (WhatsApp) for Windows.

https://itoolab.com/buy/recovergo-whatsapp-for-windows/

About iToolab:

iToolab is one of the leading software development companies committed to launching various unique tools so that you can resolve smartphone system-related issues without any technical know-how. It is widely known for its safe and reliable tools to assist you to resolve various technical issues while operating different versions of Android and iOS smartphones. It offers many tools like UnlockGo, FixGo, AnyGo, WatsGo, and RecoverGo (Android). Each of these tools is designed specifically to resolve a particular problem. For instance, FixGo helps to resolve and downgrade many system-related issues in various versions of iOS devices, while UnlockGo helps bypass different types of screen locks.

With a dedicated team of professional developers, iToolab continues to provide its users with a hassle-free experience to resolve various technical issues.

