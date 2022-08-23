SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iTop Easy Desktop is a lightweight desktop organizer that groups files, folders, and icons together on the desktop to keep it clutter-free. Users can work more efficiently and be more motivated by organizing their digital files. As a rising star in software development, iTop makes intuitive, smart, stable, & secure software. It has developed iTop VPN, iTop Screen Recorder, iTop Data Recovery, iTop PDF, and many more useful tools to maximize time and make users’ digital lives much easier.



Image Caption: iTop Easy Desktop.

“iTop Easy Desktop is a free productivity tool. In comparison to Stardock Fences, it automatically organizes desktops for users for free,” said Leo Zhong, the Chief Product Officer of iTop Easy Desktop. “It’s not good for productivity to have a messy desktop with icons, folders, and files scattered everywhere. And what’s worse, messy desktops will give people so much anxiety. But now with iTop Easy Desktop, users don’t have to worry about a messy desktop and searching for files on their computer for hours. iTop Easy Desktop will organize the digital files on users’ desktops and get things back in order quickly. So, give the free Windows desktop optimizer a try. It’s amazing how effective the free Windows desktop optimizer can be.”

Declutter and Organize Digital Workspace Automatically and Quickly

Desktop organization can be automated and totally free. All types of icons, files, images, and folders that have been created, received, or downloaded on the desktop can be decluttered and organized into groups and boxes using iTop Easy Desktop. There is also a manual mode available. Making a clean desktop with just a click or two can free up time to do more work. With iTop Easy Desktop, anyone can tidy up their desktops easily. Automatically creating groups, sorting, and saving the current desktop display is very reliable.

Everything Quick: Hide, Search, Locate

Besides organizing desktop icons, iTop Easy Desktop provides many useful features to increase efficiency. A simple double-click on the desktop can hide and unhide them all. Moreover, the freeware allows users to locate files or folders instantly using hotkeys within seconds, which is much faster than Windows built-in search tool. With its quick search feature, iTop Easy Desktop stands out as a free alternative to Stardock Fences.

Access Any Folder with Folder Portal and Personalize Boxes

iTop Easy Desktop’s Folder Portal feature lets users access any folder instantly from the desktop. Using it greatly improves users’ workflow. Additionally, users can change the transparency of boxes, customize the color of the boxes, and do more DIY actions with iTop Easy Desktop.

Now iTop Easy Desktop works on Windows 11/10/8/7. And It’s available for download on the official website https://www.itopvpn.com/itop-easy-desktop.

About iTop

Founded in 2016, iTop has been creating tools and software that run on both desktop PCs and mobile devices. iTop products are used and trusted by more than 20 million users now. Its mission is to enable users a secure and more enjoyable digital life.

Learn more: https://www.itopvpn.com/

News Source: ITop