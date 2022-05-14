LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Summertime is party time! Welcome to iTop Summer Party! This time, iTop united with 9 top software companies including IObit, Digiarty, MiniTool, 4K Video Downloader, Leawo, AceThinker, etc. to hold a grand giveaway party to offer 15 top software with a total value of $250,000 as gifts.

The giveaway event starts on May 11, 0:00 PT, and ends on May 24, 2022 24:00 PT. Each participant can get freebies at this event. iTop sincerely invites each user to attend this massive Summer Giveaway Carnivals! Keys are limited! Take action now!

FREE TO GET:

1 – iTop VPN

Private access to global internet in one-click with military-grade protection, lighting speed, unlimited data and multiple devices up to 5 supported at the same time.

2 – iTop Screen Recorder

A flexible screen recorder helps record any area of the screen of every important moment on multiple occasions: work, home, gameplay, education, meeting, etc. in HD quality with no lagging and time-limited.

3 – iTop Data Recovery

Recover any data including photos, videos, Office documents, and more from PC, HDD, SSD, or USB. The real No.1 data recovery

4 – IObit Driver Booster 9

Keep over 6,000,000 drivers & popular game components up-to-date quickly and safely for top PC and gaming experience.

5 – MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro

The most popular disk management solution on Windows with a fast, secure, and simple way to achieve disk management. Easily implement HDD/SSD management on disk/partition/file system level.

6 – Winx HD Video Convertor

An all-in-one video processing toolkit to convert, resize, cut, and edit any 4K UHD videos easily. With full GPU-acceleration tech and High-Quality Engine to process video at NO. 1 fast speed without quality loss.

7 – 4K Video Downloader

The simplest video downloader ever. Download video and audio from YouTube and similar services on Windows, macOS, and Linux easily to HD video.

8 – VideoProc Converter Pro

One-Stop Video Processing Software to convert, resize and process large 4K/HDR videos, audios, and DVDs easily at a fully accelerated speed.

9 – Leawo DVD Ripper

A professional DVD ripping and converting software to decrypt, rip and convert DVD discs, folders, and ISO image files to video/audio files in 180+ formats at up to 720P quality.

Terms to follow:

1. Time period: The giveaway event starts on May 11, 0:00 PT and ends on May 24, 2022 24:00 PT.

2. How to get: Just simply click the “Get Key” button to freebies.

Learn more at: https://www.itopvpn.com/itop-giveaway

About iTop:

Founded in 2016, iTop has been creating tools and software available on both desktop PCs and mobile devices which also are used and trusted by more than 20 million users now. iTop aims to enable users a secure and more enjoyable digital life. By creating intuitive, smart, stable & secure software products all the while, iTop keeps the pride as a tech-oriented company.

Learn more at: https://www.itopvpn.com/

