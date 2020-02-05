FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., and LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iTrinegy announced today that it will be showcasing its Software-Defined Test Networks at SD-WAN Expo being held February 11 – 14, 2020 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/ Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. SD-WAN Expo is the leading forum for enterprise executives, service providers, and technology vendors to connect, learn and discuss how the market is growing and how to make the most of the SD-WAN opportunity.



The event includes a robust exhibit floor, industry perspectives, case studies, unique panels and presentations, special events, networking opportunities and much more.

Meet iTrinegy at SD-WAN Expo at booth #830 to learn more about iTrinegy’s strategy for enabling both SD-WAN vendors and purchasing Enterprises to achieve realistic SD-WAN Proof-of-Concept and Proof-of-Value testing: https://itrinegy.com/solution-by-task/sd-wan-testing/.

“All organizations will have a concern when introducing new networks into the production environment, namely: Will they be able to deliver the anticipated benefits of SD-WAN without compromising existing application performance and service delivery? Vendors share this concern as they are often asked to demonstrate the effectiveness of their solution to the enterprises,” explains iTrinegy Senior Technical Specialist, Frank Puranik. “Whether they are enterprises or vendors what they need is some way to conduct realistic pre-deployment testing of how applications will behave in the new network environment before actually investing in the proposed new infrastructure.”

“This is where iTrinegy comes in. Our Software Defined Test Network (SD-TN) products enable both enterprises and vendors to recreate network topologies that accurately mimic the proposed real-world networks, like the Internet, MPLS and Cellular and their associated conditions including bandwidth, latency, loss and jitter.”

Frank continues, “For the enterprise, this ability to see if the proposed SD-WAN solution works effectively in even the most trying of circumstances should provide the reassurance that they are making a sound investment. At the same time, a Software Defined Test Network enables SD-WAN vendors to demonstrate their products operating in a realistic equivalent of the customer’s network, providing direct proof that it will work as expected when implemented.”

Visitors to the iTrinegy booth will be able to discover how its Software Defined Test Network products enable customers and vendors to validate SD-WAN in a controllable environment that accurately mimics real-world WAN circuits, so that realistic proof-of-concept tests can be performed and repeated under both normal and challenging network conditions.

You can hear more from Frank by attending The 20 Questions…Go panel session on Friday 14 February 2020, where he, together with fellow panelists, will provide invaluable insight into what you need to do in the early phases of the SD-WAN research/deployment process, including realistic proof-of-concept testing in order to successfully select and implement the right SD-WAN solution for your organization.

For more information or to register for SD-WAN Expo, contact events@tmcnet.com.

About iTrinegy

iTrinegy focuses exclusively on the development and delivery of Enterprise-Class Software Defined Test Network (SD-TN) technology which enables organizations to fully understand the impact new types of network infrastructure will have on service delivery (applications, video, voice etc.,) and performance. Our (SD-TN) products enable customers and vendors to validate application performance and behavior in a controllable environment that accurately mimics real-world WAN, Satellite, Cloud, Cellular, SD-WAN and Hybrid circuits, so that realistic proof-of-concept tests can be performed and repeated under both normal and challenging network conditions. iTrinegy is trusted by Governments, Military Organizations and Enterprises across the globe. https://itrinegy.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook

