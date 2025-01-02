SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Renowned architect, artist, and philosopher Jamil Elias Kabalan has released his latest book, “Is God a Lie or Are We? Certainly We Are!” (ISBN: 978-1779410184), released by Tellwell Publishing December, 2024. The work is a bold and thought-provoking examination of the philosophies behind the three major doctrines: Judaism, Christianity, and Mohammdianity (Mohammadiah). Aimed at those in media, law, politics, education, and the general public, this book offers a deep dive into the true essence of these doctrines, challenging readers to seek the truth in a world often clouded by deception.



Image caption: “Is God a Lie or Are We? Certainly We Are!” by Jamil Elias Kabalan.

In his book “Is God a Lie or Are We? Certainly We Are!,” Kabalan questions the state of modern society, referring to it as a “lost, deceived world” plagued by lies and disconnected from the truth. He urges readers to purify their souls from evil and reconnect with the divine spirit to achieve inner peace and eternal harmony. The book is not just a critique but a call for a spiritual and philosophical awakening, advocating for a return to the true teachings of these doctrines before embracing any religion blindly.

This book respects all three doctrines but seeks to reveal the deeper truths that have been lost in the chaos of modern life.

Jamil Elias Kabalan was born in Ain Akrin Alkoura, North Lebanon, and later immigrated to Australia, where he built a distinguished career in architecture, earning a Diploma in Architectural Drafting, a Bachelor of Architecture, and a Master of Project Management from the University of New South Wales. He contributed to significant projects, including the Sydney Olympic bid in 2000. Kabalan’s literary work is deeply influenced by his spiritual hero, Lord Jesus Christ, as well as philosophical giants like Plato, Shakespeare, Victor Hugo, and Gibran Khalil Gibran.

In this new book, Kabalan combines his philosophical insights with his original drawings. His work is not just a philosophical inquiry but also a visual exploration, making “Is God a Lie or Are We? Certainly We Are!” a unique and impactful read.

Kabalan is regarded as a revolutionist philosopher, a scathing writer, and an artist-architect. His work has consistently sought to challenge conventional thinking and encourage readers to explore deeper truths. He also highlights the cultural and civilizational contributions of Israel and Lebanon, urging the world to recognize their significance and support their peace and security.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Jamil Elias Kabalan

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Website: Jamil Elias Kabalan – Author – https://isgodalieorarewe.com/

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/fAdVayk

Genre: Philosophy and Spirituality

Released: December, 2024

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779410184

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca/ )

IMAGE LINK FOR MEDIA: https://isgodalieorarewe.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/IsGodaLieorAreWeCertainlyWeAre-MC-638682043266004387.png

