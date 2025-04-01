ADDISON, Texas, April 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close (CNC), a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced that Project Manager Janet Pitney has been honored with a place among the 2025 HousingWire Rising Stars. The award honors young real estate and mortgage professionals making impressive career moves while driving growth for their companies and the industry. Pitney is recognized for her outstanding leadership and innovation in technology and operations.



Image caption: 2025 HousingWire Rising Star, Janet Pitney.

Over the past year, Pitney has played a pivotal role in enhancing system functionality, optimizing workflows, and expanding the company’s product offerings. Her strategic vision and technical expertise have led to significant advancements, including the development of dynamic reporting dashboards which improve decision-making, a remarkable increase in eNote adoption, and the successful launch of technology roadmaps which drive efficiency. Pitney’s commitment to excellence, problem-solving, and industry innovation has positioned Click n’ Close as a more flexible and forward-thinking lender in a market demanding agility.

“Janet’s ability to blend technical expertise with strategic foresight has driven significant advancements in our operations, from enhancing system efficiencies to expanding our product suite,” said Jeff Bode, owner and CEO of Click n’ Close. “Janet’s dedication to excellence and continuous improvement not only strengthens our organization but also sets new industry standards. We are all incredibly proud to see her contributions recognized with this well-deserved award.”

“The Rising Stars award is a celebration of the incredible energy, innovation, and talent shaping the future of housing,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “This year’s winners are not only excelling in their respective fields but are also redefining what’s possible in the industry. Their creativity and leadership inspire confidence in the industry’s future, and I can’t wait to see how they continue to drive progress.”

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click n’ Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click n’ Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click n’ Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.

Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

