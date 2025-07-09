ADDISON, Texas, July 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Click n’ Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced it has been honored for the second year in a row as a 2025 Top Wholesale Lender Champion by the United States Department of Agriculture. This recognition underscores Click n’ Close’s continued commitment to fostering homeownership and supporting community development through innovative lending programs.



Image caption: Click n’ Close, Inc. logo.

“It’s an incredible honor to once again be recognized by the USDA for our work in the wholesale channel,” said Jeff Bode, founder and CEO of Click n’ Close. “This award is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to making affordable home financing more accessible to families nationwide. Moments like these fuel our mission and inspire us to keep pushing boundaries in support of homebuyers across every community we serve.”

Click n’ Close has extended more than $1.1 billion in down payment assistance (DPA) with USDA first-lien mortgages to nearly 7,000 borrowers this fiscal year through its SmartBuy™ proprietary DPA program, which features multiple second-lien options with no first-time homebuyer requirement or income limits beyond USDA guidelines.

Last year, Click n’ Close also introduced Shared Appreciation Mortgage (SAM) loan program, which offers a below-market interest rate for first-lien FHA and USDA loans and repayable second lien in exchange for up to 40% of the home’s appreciation during the first five years. Other innovations include Click n’ Close’s One-Time Close (OTC) program, which offers 100% combined loan-to-value (CLTV) financing to cover land, construction and closing costs with no down payment or minimum investment required, as well as the option to finance the USDA’s 1% Guarantee Fee up to 101% LTV.

The award ceremony took place on Thursday, June 24, in Washington, D.C. The event celebrated the achievements of 24 top lending partners nationwide in nine categories, with Click n’ Close recognized for its leadership and innovation in advancing affordable housing opportunities.

About Click n’ Close, Inc.:

Click n’ Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels. It is also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

The company’s entrepreneurial spirit and risk management mindset have driven the development of groundbreaking loan products, including its USDA One-Time Close construction program, proprietary DPA solutions and a dedicated reverse mortgage division. With direct access to capital markets via relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors, Click n’ Close ensures liquidity and reliability for its partners and borrowers. By servicing its loan programs in-house, the company offers wholesale and correspondent clients added confidence in loan salability and borrower satisfaction by servicing its loan programs in-house.

