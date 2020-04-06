LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sustainability impacts everyone. First and foremost, sustainability is a decision-making process, notes Jordan Etem Networks. A competitive advantage or disadvantage. Sustainability is a long-term strategy and commitment. When systems are tested and crisis emerges, sustainability gets put to the test.



Systems and leadership that values sustainability can adapt faster to the environment, strengthening common interests. Jordan Etem spent years developing and cultivating an enduring and sustainable model for leadership.

Sustainability is needed for every organization, government, institution, and business. Jordan Etem’s vision and leadership for sustainability is versatile, highly attune to the market, catalyzing leaders and organizations to be smarter, more adaptive, and more resilient.

“Sustainability is best seen as an investment, as a competitive advantage. Not as a rule, not as a regulation, as an investment. Essential to improvement, preparedness and a resilient economy. Breakthrough innovation is about building more sustainable models that strengthen foundations for the long-term,” says Jordan Etem, founder, Jordan Etem Networks.

Sustainability is a competitive advantage, a best practice. Jordan Etem Networks is forward thinking and inclusive to the most effective strategies in meeting the evolving and changing demands in the marketplace. Jordan Etem empowers people to contribute and lead, which is essential to sustainable development and organizational effectiveness. Building an empowering world, an economy that empowers people, will require a more sustainable focus. If practices are not sustainable, they will not work as intended because the rate of change has accelerated in the marketplace.

Jordan Etem Networks is not isolated, it’s global, expansive, and integrated. Some of the most game-changing strategies and game-changing ideas and movements were spawned and originate from Jordan Etem Networks. Practicing inclusion, uniting the business community, the scientific community, leaders in the public and private sectors, is a long-term enduring model for growth and development. Jordan Etem Networks values innovation, which is sorely needed to both bolster the economy and build a more sustainable future. Jordan Etem’s vision factors in sustainable strategies for education, for economic development, for transformation, for breakthroughs in science and technology, and foundational improvements that will endure and transform markets for the better, for many years to come.

Jordan Etem Networks is a natural fit for global, expansive, and integrated organizations that need pragmatic insight, pragmatic vision, and serve diverse needs in the marketplace. Jordan Etem takes it one step further, or many steps further past consulting and into concrete transformation and breakthrough solutions for stronger systems. Jordan Etem Networks adapts and responds to the environment with visionary leadership. With precision, with personalization, with insight and intelligence. Jordan Etem Networks has charted a path for sustainable growth and intelligent progress using cutting edge science and enduring principles for global optimization. Value is multi-dimensional, and so is sustainability. Non-linear changes that have occurred in the marketplace, across every sector in the economy. Jordan Etem Networks matches the non-linear changes that have occurred in the marketplace with skill, growth, and enduring value.

