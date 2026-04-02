BOULDER CITY, Nev., April 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Joshua Fagerness of Rochester, Washington crossed the finish line first at Let It Ride 5, held March 27-29 at Boulder City, Nevada. USA EUC – the national sanctioning body for competitive electric unicycle racing – announced the results of the event, the third stop on the 2026 USA EUC National Championship Circuit, following King of the Motos and King of the Hammers.



Photo caption: Race winner Joshua Fagerness carves a berm on his KingSong F18 electric unicycle at Let It Ride 5, Boulder City, Nevada, March 29, 2026. Fagerness claimed his first USA EUC National Championship Circuit victory of the 2026 season. Photo credit: Seth Johnson / Amped Electric Games.

EUC – electric unicycle – is a self-balancing single-wheeled electric vehicle built for performance. Modern competition models feature full suspension and can reach speeds exceeding 50 mph, placing them firmly in motorsport territory despite their compact form.

The EUC Pro Men podium was separated by just over three seconds across all three positions:

1st place — Joshua Fagerness — 1:37.001

2nd place — Justin Davis — 1:40.012

3rd place — Zac Darnell — 1:40.018

Let It Ride 5, organized by WheelZen Rides owner Joe Cantalicio, drew approximately 60 competitors and 40 spectators to the Nevada desert for the fifth annual event. Riders competed from across the United States, including Washington, California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

The course, known for its technical desert terrain and a signature obstacle called the “Monstah” – a steep, loose descent that has reshaped itself each year as riders push its limits – presented a physical and mental challenge that set the tone for the entire weekend. Cantalicio, who has been building and expanding the course by hand for several years, described his design philosophy plainly: “I don’t put anything on the course that I don’t ride myself.”

Fagerness’s path to the podium was not straightforward. He drove overnight from Washington state, arriving in Las Vegas hours before race day. His teammate, Isaac Bonaventure, had sustained a concussion in a crash the previous day and spent the night in the hospital. Fagerness was with him through it, then showed up to race – only to miss qualifying. He had to win a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), a sudden-death round for riders who failed to qualify outright, just to reach the final. He entered that final on a taped knee and left with the win.

Pre-race favorite Zac Darnell of Folsom, California had posted the fastest qualifying time and was making his third appearance at Let It Ride. Darnell took the lead off the start in the final, but lost the line on a descent of the Monstah, allowing Fagerness to thread through and take a lead he would not give back. Justin Davis crossed the line second. Darnell recovered to finish third.

Zac Darnell leads the USA EUC National Championship standings with 15.55 points, followed by Justin Davis at 19.39 and Fagerness at 25.58. In USA EUC championship scoring, lower points indicate better standing. Fagerness, who podiumed at King of the Motos and won Let It Ride 5, is among the most in-form riders heading into the next event.

Davis, who finished second in the race and sits second in the national standings, remained focused on the championship. “I’m not going to stop racing and ripping and pushing the sport forward,” Davis said after the race. “If these guys want to win, they know they’re going to have to get through me.”

Fagerness, who has been riding an electric unicycle for less than two years, rode a KingSong F18 to victory. He described his approach to the final in direct terms: “I knew in order to win it was going to take everything I had. So I just gave it everything I had.”

Let It Ride 5 was the third stop on the 10-event USA EUC National Championship Circuit. The circuit continues with Westworld Nationals at Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale, Ariz., April 10-12, 2026.

Full results and season standings are available at https://www.usaeuc.com/

A press kit including additional photos and athlete information is available upon request at press@usaeuc.com.

ABOUT USA EUC:

USA EUC is the national sanctioning body for competitive electric unicycle (EUC) racing in the United States. Electric unicycles are self-balancing single-wheeled electric vehicles with full suspension, capable of exceeding 50 mph. The organization operates a 10-stop national championship circuit featuring events at major motorsports venues across the country. USA EUC is a property of Amped Electric Games. Learn more at https://www.usaeuc.com/

ABOUT AMPED ELECTRIC GAMES:

Amped Electric Games is the media and sanctioning umbrella for competitive personal electric vehicle sports in the United States, overseeing USA EUC, USA FLT, and USA PEV. https://www.ampedelectricgames.com/

ABOUT KINGSONG:

KingSong is a leading manufacturer of electric unicycles, producing high-performance competition and recreational models, including the KingSong F18. https://www.kingsong.com/

ABOUT WHEELZEN RIDES:

WheelZen Rides, founded by Joe Cantalicio, is a Las Vegas-based electric unicycle dealer and the organizer of Let It Ride, an annual EUC racing event held in Boulder City, Nevada. Now in its fifth year, Let It Ride has grown into one of the premier events on the USA EUC National Championship Circuit. https://www.wheelzenrides.com/

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Seth Johnson

USA EUC / Amped Electric Games

press@usaeuc.com

https://www.usaeuc.com/

News Source: USA EUC