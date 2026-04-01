GUNTERSVILLE, Ala., April 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Protective apparel manufacturer Kappler®, Inc. marks its 50th anniversary on April 1, with a twist of corporate irony around the company’s April Fools’ founding date in 1976. As millions of emergency responders and safety professionals can attest, Kappler’s innovative chemical suits are no joking matter.



Image caption: 50 Years of Proven Protection logo.

Based in Guntersville, Alabama, Kappler turns 50 as a technology leader that continues to redefine the concept of worker protection. From the company’s earliest hazmat suits to recent innovations for biological, fire retardant and thermal protection, Kappler has led a critical industry with unmatched quality and user training.

Founded by George Kappler Jr., the company is led today by President and CEO Laura Kappler-Roberts.

“In 1976 no one expected my father’s small company sewing disposable coveralls would evolve into a technology-based leader in life-saving apparel,” Kappler-Roberts said. “The company’s development of broad-based chemical protective fabrics literally redefined hazmat protection on a global basis.”

From six sewing machines and eight employees Kappler grew into a complex business that boasts almost 30 patents for composite fabrics, seaming techniques and other aspects of protective technology.

“Innovation is the backbone of the company. It is how we have survived and will be the key to thriving for the next 50 years,” Kappler-Roberts said.

Along with the innovative products themselves, Kappler also developed a reputation as the industry’s unmatched training expert. From ASTM testing methods to National Fire Protection Association chemical suit standards, Kappler developed user education programs and tools that made complex technical concepts easy to understand.

Kappler also developed HazMatch®, the first digital selection tool for protective clothing. Beyond suit type and size details, HazMatch provides extensive third-party chemical test results and other technical data that help users understand not just the suit but the hazard scenario itself. The platform is a tangible example of the company’s long-time tagline: “Know What You’re Getting Into.”

In reflecting on the company’s 50-year history, George Kappler recalled how they had to do a lot of pioneering work in the early days to explain exactly what the company did.

“We started saying ‘Kappler keeps bad stuff off people’ and that eventually became the company’s mission statement,” Kappler said.

“We make protection for people who do hazardous jobs. At the end of the day, when they put on our suit they’re putting their life in our hands. That’s a responsibility we take very seriously.”

To learn more visit: https://www.kappler.com/

About Kappler:

Founded in 1976, Kappler is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of protective fabrics and apparel for chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear hazards (CBRN). Garments range from partial-body protection to NFPA* Certified total-encapsulating, gas-tight suits. From superheated steam to below-zero temperature applications, Kappler’s innovative fabrics address protection for a wide range of thermal hazards.

Currently holding over 26 U.S. patents, Kappler continues to research and develop new products that serve the fire, military, hazmat, emergency response, industrial and healthcare markets worldwide.

A family and woman-owned company registered to ISO 9001 since 1996, Kappler is a leading innovator in chemical and other barrier fabrics, garment design, specialty products and user education and training. Kappler makes its products at its U.S. corporate headquarters and manufacturing campus, located in Guntersville, Alabama.

*National Fire Protection Association

News Source: Kappler Inc.