Kelly Toyota Presents Tilden Township with $15,000 Donation

HAMBURG, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In the spirit of the holidays, Kelly Toyota of Hamburg, Pennsylvania presented Tilden Township a check for $15,000 to upgrade their playground. The presentation took place on at the Tilden Township Town Hall.



PHOTO CAPTION: Greg Kelly (left) and the VP of Operations Chris Saraceno (right) are pictured above presenting the check to Fred Herman (middle), Vice Chair of the Township Board of Supervisors.

The playground, located at the Township Municipal Building has needed a variety of items, including a seesaw, a merry – go – round, a mommy and me swing, a balance beam, a protective covering to the baseball field fence, and a bench for the basketball court located at the Rhoades Park on State Street.

“Thank you for thinking of Tilden Township. We are extremely grateful and appreciative of the very generous donation from The Kelly Automotive Group,” commented Tilden Township Manager and Treasurer, Monica Flower.

Upgrades for the playground are planned to begin tentatively in the spring of 2022.

For more information about Kelly Toyota of Hamburg, please visit their website at: https://kellytoyotaofhamburg.com/

News Source: Kelly Toyota of Hamburg