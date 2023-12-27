HAMBURG, Pa., Dec. 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In the spirt of holiday giving, Kelly Toyota has seized the opportunity by providing contributions to three much-needed community causes in December 2023.



As their motto goes, “For Over 90 Years, You Can Count on Kelly,” multiple local community services are the focus of Kelly’s generosity: New Journey Community Outreach, United Way of Berks County, Safe Berks, Berks Encore, Helping Harvest, Hillside SPCA, Tilden Township, Hamburg Emergency Medical Service, and more.

Over $90,000 was distributed to local community charity and support groups.

Kelly Toyota of Hamburg loves to share the spirit of giving locally and is happy to spread Holiday cheer among the community they proudly serve.

Kelly Auto Group President Greg Kelly said, “We are very happy to be in Hamburg to better serve Berks, Schuylkill, and western Lehigh counties and glad to have the opportunity to contribute to the community.”

For more information about Kelly Toyota, please visit their website at: https://kellytoyotaofhamburg.com/

Image Caption: Kelly Toyota of Hamburg check presentation

