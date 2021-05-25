SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kennedy Intelligence Data (KID) with its partner SQREEM Technologies Pte. Ltd. developed and executed a program for Toyota of San Bernardino with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase the success of the dealership’s digital advertising campaigns. The results were so successful that a larger program is being prepared to test the KID approach over a greater network of Toyota dealerships.

“Working with KID and SQREEM was and is an eye-opening experience. We got a close up look at the new permutations of advertising through digital platforms using AI,” said Cliff Cummings, President and Dealer Principal, Toyota of San Bernardino. “We saw increased traffic to our sites and there were very clear indications that in the areas where we focused this campaign that our penetration of the market saw marked increase.”

Though the exact details are not being released, for competitive reasons, KID would go on the record to say they will be doing a larger program that will include multiple Toyota dealerships in the Southern California region.

“We are happy for the success KID/SQREEM AI provided Cliff Cummings and his Auto Group, and we look forward to doing the same for all the Toyota dealerships in the Southern California region,” said James Kennedy President and CEO of Kennedy Intelligent Data.

SQREEM for their part were glad to see that the partnership with KID, which is strategically important due to the reach KID has in North America in the auto marketing arena, is paying quick dividends.

“As an AI-run digital media company, SQREEM has developed a world-first cookie-free media buying tech stack, that is now showing demonstrably better conversions than the traditional cookie-based approach. I am now very confident SQREEM will revolutionize digital media buying, especially in the new cookie-free era, the SQREEM approach is now proven to be a viable alternative to FLoC methodologies,” said Ian Chapman-Banks co-founder and CEO of SQREEM.

The increase of data privacy laws and the phasing out of third-party cookies are altering consumer digital marketing. The evolution to AI that does not use cookies or bots is a major step in the online marketplace.

“The digital marketing world is constantly evolving at a dizzying pace and KID and SQREEM are on the edge of that evolution,” said Cummings. “What is a new approach, an emerging technology a year, six months, a month ago can be obsolete very quickly. We are pleased to be working with a company that is at the edge of that evolution of tactics in the digital world.”

About Kennedy Intelligent Data

Kennedy Intelligent Data (KID) is a subsidiary of Kennedy Marketing Group (KMG) a national data-driven marketing agency that has produced thousands of successful marketing programs for automotive dealerships coast to coast. With this foundation of success for their dealership clients, they have been able to expand, creating a multi-channel marketing platform, with full reporting and accountability that continually improves through research and development. For more information, visit https://kennedymarketinggroup.com/.

