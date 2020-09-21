SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kennedy Intelligence Data (KID), a subsidiary of Kennedy Marketing Group (KMG) has formed an alliance with SQREEM Technologies Pte. Ltd., a leading artificial intelligence firm to provide superior real-time and behavioral driven digital advertising services for the automotive industry. KID has exclusive rights to SQREEM’s proprietary artificial intelligence platform for the automotive industry and will focus on franchise dealerships in North America.

SQREEM uses proprietary processes and a fully-automated approach that allows them to track the relationships between “anything and everything” affecting the purchases of more than 3 billion consumers on the planet. The auto industry has begun adapting their approach in places such as South Africa and among multiple high-valued car brands.

SQREEM has demonstrated a 500% to 3,000% increase in advertisement click-through rates and was 30 times more cost efficient for companies employing their services.

“Bringing SQREEM’s world class on-demand AI platform to U.S. based auto dealers is a game-changer and we can’t wait to show clients how to increase their sales even more than we have in the past,” said James Kennedy, CEO of KID and KMG.

KMG has been a leading provider of innovative multichannel marketing services in the automotive industry for the past decade and employs an ultra-personalized approach to automotive marketing that values the element of personal human touch. KMG and its subsidiary KID use advanced data analysis and targeted messaging to maximize impact on pure, in-the-market auto buyers.

“We are very pleased to have formed an alliance in North America with a leading automotive marketing organization that has proven experience providing data-driven advertising services to Auto Dealerships large and small throughout the United States market,” said Ian Chapman-Banks, CEO, SQREEM Technologies Pte. Ltd. “Adding this great partnership to our already established relationships with Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Rolls-Royce and other major players in the auto industry will accelerate the adoption of our superior AI platform in the auto industry.”

Auto dealers and industry leaders that are interested in greatly increasing the relevance, effectiveness and cost efficiency of their digital advertising campaigns can contact Michele Bombardiere at michele@kennedymg.com or call 949-429-4886 for more information.

About SQREEM

SQREEM Technologies is a next-generation Artificial Intelligence company that has 100s of MNCs as clients in 40 countries, with 6 offices and 200 staff. They have AI platforms for Digital Insights & Media buying; Governments to Track & Trace for Malfeasance & COVID-19; Fraud detection for Banks; Big Pharma & Drug Discovery; and Enterprise AI tools to merge databases.

About Kennedy Marketing Group

Kennedy Marketing Group is a national data-driven marketing agency that has produced thousands of successful marketing programs for automotive dealerships coast to coast. With this foundation of success for their dealership clients, they have been able to expand, creating a multi-channel marketing platform, with full reporting and accountability that continually improves through research and development. For more information, visit https://kennedymarketinggroup.com/.

Media Contact:

Lou Desmond

lou@dandlpr.com

(951) 258-6466

* LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0921s2p-kennedy-inteldata-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Kennedy Marketing Group