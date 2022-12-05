GILBERT, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ketolicious Kitchens recently launched a new brand – Sonora™ – that caters to the Keto and low-carb lifestyle, specifically those looking for authentic Mexican fare. Founded by Lupita Aguilera Hicks, she shares that the basis of her product line all started at home. Some of her family members experienced serious complications from heart disease and diabetes and she even observed close friends who died from related complications from the disease.



Photo Caption: Sonora™ brand keto tamale masa mix.

After diabetes claimed her grandmother’s life, she made it a personal mission to help not just her mother and friends manage their health through better food, but to bring these healthy, new choices to the world.

Lupita said she tried to find off-the-shelf options that would allow her to create family favorites, but she came up short each time. She sought healthy choices combined with the flavors and comfort from her childhood in Sonora, Mexico. After much experimenting on her own, she realized she could create great tasting keto meals that didn’t taste like keto substitutes.

“For me, Sonora means flavor, family and home,” Lupita says. “And, it’s healthier comfort food.”

The current Sonora™ product line consists of four dry mixes for tortillas, tamales, pan dulce (sweet bread) and bolillos (French bread). And, people who buy the mixes don’t need to add eggs or milk. All that’s needed is a little water (and love!).

The dry mix ingredients are natural and include items such as almond flour, eggs, yeast and salt – real ingredients for people who want to enjoy the flavors of Mexico without the heavy carbs. There’s one-gram net carbs per tortilla; 4 grams net carbs per tamale; 8 grams net carbs per pan dulce; and one-gram net carbs per bolillo.

Mike Hicks, Lupita’s husband, directs product development and experienced first-hand how a low-carb ketogenic diet could help him to lose weight and lower his A1C numbers.

These simple and delicious “just add water” recipes are perfect for anyone who is trying to reduce their carb intake, reduce inflammation and improve their overall health.

“The Sonora brand gives people healthier choices when it comes to home-made desserts and breads,” he says. “Plus, they taste as good or better than the traditional carb-heavy versions. There’s enormous potential here.”

Ketolicious Kitchens, LLC is a Mexican-American/Native American, woman-owned company proudly based in Gilbert, Arizona. All products are low carb and no sugar added.

https://sonorakitchen.com/

https://ketoliciouskitchens.com/

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1205-s2p-SonoraTamaleMasa-300dpi.jpg

