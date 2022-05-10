LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sharing their competitive fire and strategies for success, professional athletes Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Mike Tyson were just announced as keynote speakers for the upcoming 4th annual Recession Proof Convention, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today. Slated for May 27-28 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, this wealth strategy celebration from “Recession Proof” founder Marcus Barney will welcome an all-star line-up of attendees and speakers.

Johnson led the L.A. Lakers to five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships before later serving as the team’s President of Basketball Operations. After contracting HIV (and later beating the virus), Johnson launched the Magic Johnson Foundation to help fight against HIV and AIDS and remains a well-known and well-loved broadcaster in addition to being a worldwide successful business mogul.

A former professional boxer, Tyson is known as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. He holds the record as the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles at just 20 years old. His nicknames include “Iron Mike,” “Kid Dynamite” and “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

“We couldn’t ask for more fascinating speakers at this year’s Recession Proof Convention. We know they will both bring fire and wisdom, personality and insight to their conversations on personal growth and wealth strategy,” Barney said. “And that’s not all! Our speaker line-up this year is truly better than ever and our members will learn a lot and have a great time while doing so.”

Other Recession Proof Convention speakers include:

Million Dollaz Worth of Game: Find the best life tips from this weekly podcast hosted by legendary Philadelphia rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, social media influencer and disruptor Wallo267.

Drink Champs: Known as the most professional, unprofessional podcast, Drink Champs is hosted by hip-hop and reggaeton recording artist N.O.R.E.

The multi-million-dollar Recession Proof program comprises financial literacy, personal and business funding, credit to cash strategies, coaching and more. Recession Proof reported 2021 year-end payroll of $2.5 million and sales commission of $1 million to his all-Black team of entrepreneurs. Further, Barney has mentored more than 10,000 others on building wealth, getting out from the crushing load of debt and becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Exclusive to Recession Proof members, registration for the private event is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recession-proof-convention-elevation-tickets-291024751867.

About Marcus Barney:

With the goal of spreading financial literacy to those who know what it is like to be economically disadvantaged: Marcus Barney created Recession Proof, out-of-the-box strategies to change credit into cash, live luxuriously without spending extravagantly and build generational wealth. He recently received the 8 Figure Club Award from Clickfunnels and Russell Brunson. For more information, please visit https://www.recessionproofxtreme.com/sales

